2022 Ram SRT-10 Revival Masterfully Imagined, Sadly Won't Happen

Unveiled at the 2002 North American International Auto Show, the SRT-10 pickup can be considered a late arrival because GM and the Ford Motor Company were already patting themselves on the back over the Chevrolet 454 SS, GMC Syclone, and two generations of the F-150 Lightning. But lest we forget, Chrysler had really put the performance truck on the map with the absurd-looking Li’l Red Express from the latter part of the '70s.
Similar to the chrome-stacked pickup from the good ol’ days, the SRT-10 made a few jaws drop because of the 8.3-liter V10 engine shared with the ZB I Viper. Originally rated at 500 horsepower and 525 pound-feet (712 Nm) of torque at 4,200 revolutions per minute, the regular-cabbed sports truck was complemented by a quad cab and a choice of two transmissions.
The short-wheelbase model flaunts a Tremec T-56 manual while the larger option features a TorqueFlite 48RE automatic origination from the heavy-duty lineup. Due to increasing preference for all-terrain rigs, the SRT-10 was discontinued after three years with a little over 10,000 units produced.
As fate would have it, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also pulled the plug on the Viper in 2017 after 26 years of production at the New Mack and Conner Avenue plants in Detroit. The VX had to go because of a safety regulation that mandates side curtain-style air bags, and since then, FCA and the newly-formed Stellantis group have made it clear that the Viper isn’t returning.
The same can be said about the SRT-10 pickup, which has been masterfully imagined for the 2022 model year with styling cues from the Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T trim levels. Looking on the bright side of things, the TRX makes the Raptor look weak thanks to a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8.
Although the future of this engine is uncertain, a new era awaits the Ram truck brand. Just a few days ago, the Stellantis group has confirmed an electric half-ton pickup for 2024 with a dual-motor setup and multiple battery options. Considering that the Lightning flexes 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) of torque, it doesn’t make too much sense for Ram to revive the SRT-10 and the excellent-sounding V10 mill of the Viper.
The short-wheelbase model flaunts a Tremec T-56 manual while the larger option features a TorqueFlite 48RE automatic origination from the heavy-duty lineup. Due to increasing preference for all-terrain rigs, the SRT-10 was discontinued after three years with a little over 10,000 units produced.
As fate would have it, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also pulled the plug on the Viper in 2017 after 26 years of production at the New Mack and Conner Avenue plants in Detroit. The VX had to go because of a safety regulation that mandates side curtain-style air bags, and since then, FCA and the newly-formed Stellantis group have made it clear that the Viper isn’t returning.
The same can be said about the SRT-10 pickup, which has been masterfully imagined for the 2022 model year with styling cues from the Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T trim levels. Looking on the bright side of things, the TRX makes the Raptor look weak thanks to a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8.
Although the future of this engine is uncertain, a new era awaits the Ram truck brand. Just a few days ago, the Stellantis group has confirmed an electric half-ton pickup for 2024 with a dual-motor setup and multiple battery options. Considering that the Lightning flexes 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet (1,051 Nm) of torque, it doesn’t make too much sense for Ram to revive the SRT-10 and the excellent-sounding V10 mill of the Viper.