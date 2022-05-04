Ram 1500 TRX Finds Out Solid Objects Are Bad for Its Teeth, Who Would Have Known?

This Ram 1500 TRX got demoted to junk from dream after less than 5,000 miles (~8,000 km), and it is now being offered for sale in Detroit, Michigan.
A 2021 model, it is going to need much more than thoughts and prayers in order to return to its original condition. According to iaai, which has it for grabs, the repair cost is estimated at almost $60,000, and the vehicle is valued at more than $100,000.
Anyone who has that much cash to blow on a super truck probably isn’t interested in this crashed Ram 1500 TRX, as they could get a brand new one from $77,880, before destination. Pre-bidding is currently open, and it will go under the gavel next Monday, May 9, at 12:00 p.m. CDT (1:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CET). At the time of writing, someone had bid $4,400 on it and assuming that it will go for a four-digit sum, then it might be worth saving.
In terms of damages, the winning bidder is looking at a new front end, complete with the grille, bumper, headlights, and hood. The chassis likely needs some work too, as the impact with the undisclosed object (likely a tree or a pole) was so severe that it has also affected the engine, which is listed as a ‘secondary damage’ in the ad.
It is likely that with a lot of work, and new internals and peripherals, the power unit can be saved, but that’s just pure speculation. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 found under the hood of the 1500 TRX has 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque bouncing off its walls. At 4.5 seconds, which is truly incredible for a truck, the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is something to write home about, but the top speed isn’t, yet it is not disappointing either, as the automaker says that it will max out at 118 mph (190 kph).
Anyone who has that much cash to blow on a super truck probably isn’t interested in this crashed Ram 1500 TRX, as they could get a brand new one from $77,880, before destination. Pre-bidding is currently open, and it will go under the gavel next Monday, May 9, at 12:00 p.m. CDT (1:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CET). At the time of writing, someone had bid $4,400 on it and assuming that it will go for a four-digit sum, then it might be worth saving.
In terms of damages, the winning bidder is looking at a new front end, complete with the grille, bumper, headlights, and hood. The chassis likely needs some work too, as the impact with the undisclosed object (likely a tree or a pole) was so severe that it has also affected the engine, which is listed as a ‘secondary damage’ in the ad.
It is likely that with a lot of work, and new internals and peripherals, the power unit can be saved, but that’s just pure speculation. The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 found under the hood of the 1500 TRX has 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque bouncing off its walls. At 4.5 seconds, which is truly incredible for a truck, the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is something to write home about, but the top speed isn’t, yet it is not disappointing either, as the automaker says that it will max out at 118 mph (190 kph).