Elon Musk Now Has His Own Sex Scandal: Flight Attendant Received $250,000 to Sign NDA

Elon Musk has a lot on his plate these days: the Twitter purchase, bashing S&P 500 ESG index for excluding Tesla, attacking the Democrat Party, Tesla’s steep depreciation, and a long et cetera. Musk even said he would be the victim of a “dirty-tricks campaign” on a pinned May 18 tweet. That was probably when Rich McHugh established the deadline for a story he was writing to Business Insider about Elon Musk’s own sexual scandal.

