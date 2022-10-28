For the Love of the Game, Welsh Fans Are Driving to the 2022 World Cup in an Electric Car

World Cup Fever is here! The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on 20th November. Football fans worldwide are anticipating the return of the action-packed sport. For the car community, a group of Welsh fans is attempting to write history, driving 5,000 miles (8,000 km) for the live official games in an electric car.
Yes, you read that right. The group, consisting of former Cardiff City footballer Scott Young, Nick Smith, Huw Talfryn Watters, and Walter Pennell, plan to make this epic trip in an MG4 EV, aka Morris.
With only three weeks left before the kickoff, the small group must travel through 19 countries to get to Qatar. Their only consolation is, “if Wales could get to the World Cup against all odds, then so can we,” Mr. Smith told the BBC.
The foursome left for Qatar on Friday morning and hopes to arrive in 21 days to see Wales face the USA in the group games on 21st November.
In the UK, the MG4 EV is offered in three trims; the SE Standard Range, SE Long Range, and the Trophy Long Range. These versions are capable of achieving 218 miles (350 km), 281 miles (452 km), and 270 miles (434 km) of range, respectively.
According to MG, the 64 kWh battery in higher trims can charge between 10% to 80% in 35 minutes, thanks to a DC rapid charger.
“We’re finally off in our electric car. In 21 days, the odometer should be reading 5,000 miles. Of course, it could be 6,000 miles depending on how lost we got,” a Twitter post from a handle they created @EVtoQatar read on Friday morning.
The group will drive through France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Greece. They’ll board a ferry to transport the EV from Athens to Israel through Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
Young told the BBC they’ll have to plan their move as they drive down to North Macedonia since charging ports are far between, and worse when they finally get to Saudi Arabia.
While it’ll be a big fete for the electric car industry, their trip is a bigger deal for their country. It’ll be the first time Wales will appear in the World Cup since 1958.
With only three weeks left before the kickoff, the small group must travel through 19 countries to get to Qatar. Their only consolation is, “if Wales could get to the World Cup against all odds, then so can we,” Mr. Smith told the BBC.
The foursome left for Qatar on Friday morning and hopes to arrive in 21 days to see Wales face the USA in the group games on 21st November.
In the UK, the MG4 EV is offered in three trims; the SE Standard Range, SE Long Range, and the Trophy Long Range. These versions are capable of achieving 218 miles (350 km), 281 miles (452 km), and 270 miles (434 km) of range, respectively.
According to MG, the 64 kWh battery in higher trims can charge between 10% to 80% in 35 minutes, thanks to a DC rapid charger.
“We’re finally off in our electric car. In 21 days, the odometer should be reading 5,000 miles. Of course, it could be 6,000 miles depending on how lost we got,” a Twitter post from a handle they created @EVtoQatar read on Friday morning.
The group will drive through France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Greece. They’ll board a ferry to transport the EV from Athens to Israel through Jordan and Saudi Arabia.
Young told the BBC they’ll have to plan their move as they drive down to North Macedonia since charging ports are far between, and worse when they finally get to Saudi Arabia.
While it’ll be a big fete for the electric car industry, their trip is a bigger deal for their country. It’ll be the first time Wales will appear in the World Cup since 1958.
We're finally off in our electric car. In 21 days the odometer should be reading 5,000 miles. Of course it could be 6,000 miles depending how lost we get ???? #ev #electriccar #mg4 #evtoqatar #roadtrip pic.twitter.com/HljG4mAiPs— electriccartoqatar (@EVtoQatar) October 28, 2022