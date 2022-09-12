1965 MG EX234 Prototype Roadster Is a Spellbinding Castaway

The car we are going to talk about here is truly unique. It’s the original MG EX234 Prototype Roadster and the only unit ever produced. The reason why a single example of the EX234 was made is that the British automaker executives didn’t approve its mass production, so it went down in the history of the marque as a case of “might have been.”
The MG EX234 roadster was supposed to replace the company’s MGB and MG Midget models, the most popular vehicles from the British automaker then in production, but sadly, it never got to do so, as the executives decided to shelve the project, motivating that the production costs wouldn’t be justified considering the previous models were still enjoying strong sales, especially in the United States.
Completed in 1965, the MG EX234 prototype boasted a state-of-the-art design for the period. It was designed as an all-new sports car built on a more advanced platform to sit between the MGB and the Midget.
It boasted several modern features, like four-wheel independent double wishbone suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and rack and pinion steering. The prototype was equipped with a 1,275cc A-Series engine and gearbox, and period test drive reports indicated that it was one of the best handling cars in its class.
After completion, the rolling chassis received a new body from Pininfarina in Italy, with the design taking cues from the coachbuilder’s FIAT 124 Sport Spider and Alfa Romeo Duetto projects.
Over the years, the unique EX234 had only three owners, the first one being renowned MG dealer Syd Beer, who made the prototype part of his MC Museum Collection in Houghton, Cambridgeshire.
In mid-2016 was put up for auction and was sold at Goodwood for £63,100, approximately $74,600 at current exchange rates.
Now, with 6,563 miles (10,562 km) on the odometer, the MG EX234 is looking for a new loving owner. It is offered via Bonhams and is expected to sell for £80,000 – £120,000 ($94,600 – $142,000).
