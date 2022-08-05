MG Reveals Pricing and Full Features for the Stunning MG4 EV Hatchback

Since the days Tesla ruled the EV scene, the market has gotten extremely competitive as more and more car manufacturers are joining the party and switching their focus from internal combustion to electrical propulsion. However, for a lot of customers who are unwilling to give up on their old ways, electric cars might still seem lacking and not providing enough value for money, as they still cost most than their fossil fuel-powered counterparts.
MG is now looking to change that perception with their new MG4 EV. Their aim sounds rather simple but it is, in fact, hard to achieve, as electric cars are naturally more expensive to produce. Their new EV seeks to make no compromise when it comes to space, technology, comfort features and driving quality, while still remaining affordable for the average customer.
In the UK, ther new car will come in three different specifications at launch. It all starts with the SE Standard Range, priced from £25,995 ($31,520), followed by the SE Long Range which starts at £28,495 ($34,550), and then the Trophy Long Range selling from £31,495 ($38,190).
With the price out of the way, let’s move to what the MG4 actually has to offer for your money. Starting off with range, the new EV will be capable of 218 miles (350 km) in the Standard Range trim, while the Long Range and Trophy will achieve distances of 281 (452 km) miles and 270 miles (434 km), respectively. The 64 kWh battery in the higher trims will be able to charge from 10%-80% in just 35 minutes thanks to a DC rapid charger.
MG also made sure to take care of the driving experience as their battery placement, along with the Modular Scalable Platform, allows for a 50-50 weight distribution with a low center of gravity. The driving feel and road engagement will be enhanced by the car coming in a rear-wheel drive configuration.
When it comes to technology, the MG4 EV will come comprehensively equipped no matter the trim level, and will offer great cabin and storage space. All SE models have a 10.25” floating infotainment screen and a 7” driver’s display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car will also benefit as standard from the MG Pilot advanced driver assistance system, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, automatic LED headlights and rear lights and it will ride on 17” alloy wheels.
The SE Long Range model will also get MG’s innovative Active Grille Shutter System (AGS), which will manage the airflow according to the car’s requirements, improving aerodynamics and boosting the range by up to 10%.
However, the Trophy trim is the one you want if tech is big selling point for you. It gets an upgraded MG Pilot System with Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Apart from that, an electric driver’s seat, heated steering wheel and front seats, sat-nav, 360-degree camera and wireless phone charging round up the tech enhancements. The style touch ups in the top of the range model include leather interior, rear privacy glass, two-tone roof, twin aero spoiler, which sound like the makings of an electric hot-hatch.
In the UK, ther new car will come in three different specifications at launch. It all starts with the SE Standard Range, priced from £25,995 ($31,520), followed by the SE Long Range which starts at £28,495 ($34,550), and then the Trophy Long Range selling from £31,495 ($38,190).
With the price out of the way, let’s move to what the MG4 actually has to offer for your money. Starting off with range, the new EV will be capable of 218 miles (350 km) in the Standard Range trim, while the Long Range and Trophy will achieve distances of 281 (452 km) miles and 270 miles (434 km), respectively. The 64 kWh battery in the higher trims will be able to charge from 10%-80% in just 35 minutes thanks to a DC rapid charger.
MG also made sure to take care of the driving experience as their battery placement, along with the Modular Scalable Platform, allows for a 50-50 weight distribution with a low center of gravity. The driving feel and road engagement will be enhanced by the car coming in a rear-wheel drive configuration.
When it comes to technology, the MG4 EV will come comprehensively equipped no matter the trim level, and will offer great cabin and storage space. All SE models have a 10.25” floating infotainment screen and a 7” driver’s display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car will also benefit as standard from the MG Pilot advanced driver assistance system, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, automatic LED headlights and rear lights and it will ride on 17” alloy wheels.
The SE Long Range model will also get MG’s innovative Active Grille Shutter System (AGS), which will manage the airflow according to the car’s requirements, improving aerodynamics and boosting the range by up to 10%.
However, the Trophy trim is the one you want if tech is big selling point for you. It gets an upgraded MG Pilot System with Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Apart from that, an electric driver’s seat, heated steering wheel and front seats, sat-nav, 360-degree camera and wireless phone charging round up the tech enhancements. The style touch ups in the top of the range model include leather interior, rear privacy glass, two-tone roof, twin aero spoiler, which sound like the makings of an electric hot-hatch.