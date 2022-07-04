MG4 EV Will Arrive in the UK in September: Check the RHD Version Here

On June 28, SAIC revealed the first images of its new European launch: the MG4 EV, which is called MG Mulan in China. We learned almost everything we needed to apart from the wheelbase and pricing. Bearing a badge conceived in the UK, the MG4 EV had to tell its British buyers when it would be available, and it did so on July 4: deliveries of the new electric hatchback will begin there in September.
The announcement was followed by some new images of the MG4 EV, the first ones of the right-hand drive (RHD) version. This car may also be sold in Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand – if it makes it to all of them. SAIC seems to have pretty ambitious plans for its electric hatchback.
Unfortunately, the Chinese carmaker did not disclose how much it will charge for the MG4 EV in the UK. SAIC will likely adopt an aggressive strategy to attract customers, just like it has done with the MG5 EV and MG ZS EV. Considering its main competitor there will be the Volkswagen ID.3 (which starts from £35,835, or $43,470 at the current exchange rate), expect it to cost less than that. Remember that the MG5 EV starts at £30,995 ($37,598).
The entry-level battery pack option offers 51 kWh and 350 kilometers (218 miles) of range under the WLTP cycle. SAIC will also sell a bigger one, with 64 kWh, that promises to drive the MG4 EV through 450 km (280 mi). Built over the Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), it is 4.29 meters (168.9 inches) long, 1.84 m (72.4 in) wide, and 1.50 m (59.1 in) tall. SAIC only said that the new platform could offer wheelbases ranging from 2.65 m (104.3 in) to 3.10 m (122.1 in).
The MG4 EV has very short overhangs, which suggests it has a longer wheelbase than the lowest one offered by the MSP. We’d bet on something close to what the ID.3 offers: 2.77 m (109.1 in). That also implies that MG will have a smaller vehicle than the MG4 EV. While in China SAIC may call it Mushu or Cri-Kee – to remain on the Mulan theme – European buyers may wait for an MG3 EV in a few years to replace or live with the combustion-engined MG3 currently for sale.
