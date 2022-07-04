MG4 EV Will Arrive in the UK in September: Check the RHD Version Here

On June 28, SAIC revealed the first images of its new European launch: the MG4 EV, which is called MG Mulan in China. We learned almost everything we needed to apart from the wheelbase and pricing. Bearing a badge conceived in the UK, the MG4 EV had to tell its British buyers when it would be available, and it did so on July 4: deliveries of the new electric hatchback will begin there in September.

26 photos