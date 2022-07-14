2022 MG5 EV Starting Price Announced, It's Reassuringly Affordable

Once a household name in the sports car segment, MG started to decline when the British Leyland Motor Corporation took over control in 1968. Accelerated by Rover in the 1990s, the decline was reversed by a Chinese company by the name of Nanjing Automobile Group in 2005. Refashioned into a low-cost carmaker, MG had also started rolling out electric vehicles.
The latest of the bunch is the MG5, which made was presented last month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Building on its cheap-and-cheerful predecessor, the redesigned model is expected to arrive at British dealers by the end of the year. Two grades are offered for the time being, starting with the SE at £30,995 ($36,650). The Trophy costs £33,495 ($39,600).
What are you getting for your hard-earned pounds sterling? A better-designed exterior opens the list, followed by LED headlights, 16-inch wheels for the SE, and 17-inch wheels for the Trophy. The base trim level comes with MG Pilot, a comprehensive suite of driver-assist systems, roof rails, a rear parking camera, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Customers who are willing to spend extra for the Trophy are treated to faux leather, electric seat adjustments, heated seats, a 360-degree camera system, automatic climate control, as well as rain-sensing windscreen wipers.
Both grades include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with upgraded software over the previous MG5, now capable of supporting iSMART connected car functionality through a smartphone app. The station wagon-bodied electric vehicle, or better said estate in British English, also supports vehicle-to-load capability for powering camping equipment and other whatnots. The MG5 can tow up to 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds).
Currently the fifth best-selling electric vehicle in the United Kingdom according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, this fellow uses a 61.1-kWh battery and 154-horsepower electric motor that drives the front wheels. Maximum range? 249 miles (400 kilometers), thank you!
