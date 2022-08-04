Tesla Finally Reopens the Order Books for Model S and Model X in Europe

Tesla had to stop taking orders for the Model S and Model X outside North America following a slower-than-expected production ramp-up for the redesigned models. Things are better now, and the Europeans are again allowed to place orders for the two models.
Tesla flagships Model S and Model X were sidelined to make way for the massive expansion needed for the bestseller Model Y. This is why the redesigned models that launched two years ago faced production problems, with waiting times stretching for more than a year. Following a production shutdown in January 2021, the refreshed Model S was again available from June 2021 and the Model X from October 2021.
But ongoing production glitches prevented Tesla from ramping up production of the two flagships to the planned levels. The EV maker decided to prioritize the U.S. market, so the Model S and Model X became off limits to the Europeans. The plan was to reopen the order books sometime in the second half of 2022. Now things are looking up, and Tesla is again taking orders for the duo.
A PR release from the company states that deliveries for the Model S and Model X will start in Europe from “November to December this year.” Nevertheless, when accessing the Design Studio, the estimates are pushed to December 2022-February 2023. These work only for the performance-oriented Plaid versions of the two models. The regular version will become available sometime next year.
The Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid come with new interiors, powertrains, and chassis. Tesla promises better quality and reduced weight, although American owners might already question the former. Hopefully, Tesla will improve its manufacturing by the time the cars arrive in Europe. After all, we know how picky the Europeans are.
The refreshed Plaid models feature three electric motors each, built with carbon-sleeved rotors for a total of 1,020 horsepower. The European specifications mention a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) time of 2.1 seconds for the Model S Plaid and 2.6 seconds for the Model X Plaid. The estimated range according to the more optimistic WLTP standard is listed at 600 km (373 miles) for the former and 528 km (328 miles) for the latter. As a reference, the EPA range is listed at 348 and 311 miles, respectively.
Tesla Model X Plaid prices vary from €140,990 to €145,990 ($143,600 to $149,000), depending on the market. Likewise, Model S Plaid sells for €137,990 – €141.990. ($140,529 - $144,600). This comes a tad more than what the U.S. customers are paying for the same cars, with the Model X Plaid selling for $138,990 and the Model S Plaid for $135,990.
