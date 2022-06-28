MG Will Avoid Problems With Disney: Mulan To Be Called MG4 Electric in Europe

MG does not want to start a fire with Disney by naming its electric hatchback the Mulan. The brand just disclosed it will call it the MG4 Electric in Europe. With most of the technical specifications we were missing in hand, MG also reinforced this EV will never see a fire episode caused by thermal runaways thanks to its One Pack battery pack.
When it arrives in Europe by the end of 2022, the MG4 Electric will have two battery pack options: 51 kWh and 64 kWh, good for 350 kilometers (218 miles) and 450 km (280 mi), respectively, under the WLTP cycle. MG states that the One Pack can have a minimum height of 110 millimeters (4.3 inches), which suggests there is a maximum height that the brand prefers not to talk about. However, the images show it is a perfectly flat battery pack, so the 110 mm must be its final thickness. Unfortunately, MG still kept us in the dark regarding its zero thermal runaway system.
Curiously, that is the same measure the Mégane E-Tech Electric presents for its battery pack. Apart from this Renault, the MG4 Electric’s main competitor in Europe will be the Volkswagen ID.3 and its brothers from other mothers, such as the Cupra Born.
The new electric hatchback is 4.29 meters (168.9 inches) long, 1.84 m (72.4 in) wide, and 1.50 m (59.1 in) tall but did not have its wheelbase explicitly disclosed. However, the brand said that the MG4 uses SAIC’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), which can have wheelbases ranging from 2.65 m (104.3 in) to 3.10 m (122.1 in). If the smallest vehicle on MSP were the MG4, it would be 2.65 m, but the pictures show very short overhangs. That means the electric hatchback’s wheelbase is larger than that. The ID.3 has a wheelbase of 2.77 m (109.1 in), so the MG should offer about the same measure.
According to MG, MSP cars will be able to offer 800V systems, battery-swapping, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and come with Pixel Point Cloud Comprehensive Environment Mapping (PP CEM). This system would allow them to adopt advanced autonomous driving solutions once they are developed.
The MG4 Electric with the 51 kWh battery pack gets a 125-kW (168-hp) rear electric motor. The larger battery pack option, with 64 kWh, comes with a motor that delivers 150 kW (201 hp). The top speed for both is 160 kph (100 mph), and the more potent car goes from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 8 seconds. MG said the vehicle would have many derivatives, including an AWD version. We’d love to see a station wagon based on this car, especially if MG can offer it with the same balance the hatchback has, with a 50:50 weight distribution between the front and rear axles.
