The MG ZS Electric SUV is a Sales Bonanza in Europe, Americans Should Be Jealous

Americans like to fancy themselves the drivers of the best crossover SUVs around. Be it Acuras, Lexus's, or whatever the case, there's at least some merit behind this claim. But even the Yanks don't get every cool SUV around. Sometimes, the Brits are happy to keep them for themselves.
As fart as its EV variant is concerned, North America excluded MG ZS is an absolute sales smash hit right now. With recent reports that the 2022 ZS EV is entirely sold out for the 2022 model year. it's at thepoint where MG is on the cusp of becoming a legitimately innovative automaker for the first time since the BMC days. With an advertised fully electric range of 461 kilometers (286 miles), the ZS might not be quite on the same level as the Tesla Model Y, for example.
But what has people all over the world buzzing about this little MG is its price. At just £27,495, or about $36,200 or so to start, the ZS is over half the price of the Model Y. It's not like the ZS is equipped like a 1970s North Irish prison either. With fast charging compatible Lithium-Ion batteries, MG reckons the ZS EV can charge to about 80% in one hour and three minutes, with the final 20% coming a short time afterward.
A zero to 60 time of 8.2 seconds isn't all that fantastic today. But remember, eight seconds used to be the industry standard for ICE-powered SUVs. Interesting how far we've come, right? Even more so when you compare the ZS to some of the American crossover-EVs, the ZS would compete with if they were to be sold there. Take, for example, the upcoming Chevy Blazer and Equinox EVs.
As far as Equinox is concerned, its reported price in the $30,000 to $35,000 range puts it squarely in the sights of the ZS. With similar acceleration data, EV range numbers, and interior amenities, the ZS and the Equinox are two different ways of producing a very similar product halfway across the world from each other.
But where Chevy opted to turn an ugly and unreliable ICE car into an electric vehicle. MG opted to at least make the ICE base ZS aesthetically pleasing. As subjective as the looks of an automobile can be, we can't think of anyone who'd prefer the Equinox's looks to the ZS's. Also, Chevy sort of has a pretty poor reputation these days. Spending most of the 21st-century building nothing but junk other than the Camaro, Corvette, and Silverado will tend to do that.
The same could be said for another ZS contemporary, the ID.4. Nearly ten years have passed since VW was caught in a Dieselgate scandal that could have liquidated the entire company in the worst-case scenario. Now, as VW tries to rehabilitate its image, it's anyone's guess if they'll succeed in drawing people away from the peppy and hip image MG is quickly garnering for its passenger car lineup.
It's a potential weakness in the market that MG is more than happy to accommodate. It's just such a shame that they aren't sold in the states. Something tells us that the Yanks would very much enjoy the. Check back for more from EV month here on autoevolution
But what has people all over the world buzzing about this little MG is its price. At just £27,495, or about $36,200 or so to start, the ZS is over half the price of the Model Y. It's not like the ZS is equipped like a 1970s North Irish prison either. With fast charging compatible Lithium-Ion batteries, MG reckons the ZS EV can charge to about 80% in one hour and three minutes, with the final 20% coming a short time afterward.
A zero to 60 time of 8.2 seconds isn't all that fantastic today. But remember, eight seconds used to be the industry standard for ICE-powered SUVs. Interesting how far we've come, right? Even more so when you compare the ZS to some of the American crossover-EVs, the ZS would compete with if they were to be sold there. Take, for example, the upcoming Chevy Blazer and Equinox EVs.
As far as Equinox is concerned, its reported price in the $30,000 to $35,000 range puts it squarely in the sights of the ZS. With similar acceleration data, EV range numbers, and interior amenities, the ZS and the Equinox are two different ways of producing a very similar product halfway across the world from each other.
But where Chevy opted to turn an ugly and unreliable ICE car into an electric vehicle. MG opted to at least make the ICE base ZS aesthetically pleasing. As subjective as the looks of an automobile can be, we can't think of anyone who'd prefer the Equinox's looks to the ZS's. Also, Chevy sort of has a pretty poor reputation these days. Spending most of the 21st-century building nothing but junk other than the Camaro, Corvette, and Silverado will tend to do that.
The same could be said for another ZS contemporary, the ID.4. Nearly ten years have passed since VW was caught in a Dieselgate scandal that could have liquidated the entire company in the worst-case scenario. Now, as VW tries to rehabilitate its image, it's anyone's guess if they'll succeed in drawing people away from the peppy and hip image MG is quickly garnering for its passenger car lineup.
It's a potential weakness in the market that MG is more than happy to accommodate. It's just such a shame that they aren't sold in the states. Something tells us that the Yanks would very much enjoy the. Check back for more from EV month here on autoevolution