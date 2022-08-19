MG7 Sedan Unveiled as Carmaker’s First ‘Black Label’ Model, Proves That China Loves Audi

MG Motor recently pulled the covers off their largest four-door sedan ever in the all-new MG7. This is the carmaker’s first ‘Black Label’ series model and is aimed at younger buyers. An official market launch is expected to take place later this year.
As far as MG Motor is concerned, all future Black Label models will represent flagship offerings, bordering on premium, especially when compared to the carmaker’s current lineup of budget-friendly automobiles. Visually, all Black Label cars will use black trim pieces and black MG badges, and the new MG7 is no different.
In terms of size, the MG7 measures 4,884 mm (192.3 inches) in length, 1,889 mm (74.3 inches) in width and 1,447 mm (57 inches) in height with a 2,778 mm-long (109.4 inches) wheelbase. This means it’s a little bigger (on the outside) than an Audi A5 Sportback, but smaller than the A7 Sportback. The wheelbase though is shorter than the A5 Sportback’s.
Speaking of these Audis, the MG7 certainly resembles the A5, with its fastback styling and curved wheel arches. Even the character lines share one or two similar traits. Otherwise, the design language seems fresh and reasonably original, making this Chinese offering quite a head-turner.
Inside, you’ll find a massive 33-inch fully integrated display, a 14-speaker BOSE sound system, flat bottom and top steering wheel wrapped in perforated leather, and a gear shift knob that again strongly resembles something you’d find in an Audi. By the way, the sunroof is standard on all specifications, according to CarNewsChina.
DCT gearbox.
Meanwhile, the MG7 405 VTGI model uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit with 254 hp (257 ps) and 299 lb-ft (405 Nm) of torque. This flagship spec gets a nine-speed ZF automatic transmission instead of the DCT. Both variants are FWD by the way.
As for global markets, we don’t really expect to see this car anywhere other than China, especially in these two trims. However, future variants, if electrified, might travel to other countries.
In terms of size, the MG7 measures 4,884 mm (192.3 inches) in length, 1,889 mm (74.3 inches) in width and 1,447 mm (57 inches) in height with a 2,778 mm-long (109.4 inches) wheelbase. This means it’s a little bigger (on the outside) than an Audi A5 Sportback, but smaller than the A7 Sportback. The wheelbase though is shorter than the A5 Sportback’s.
Speaking of these Audis, the MG7 certainly resembles the A5, with its fastback styling and curved wheel arches. Even the character lines share one or two similar traits. Otherwise, the design language seems fresh and reasonably original, making this Chinese offering quite a head-turner.
Inside, you’ll find a massive 33-inch fully integrated display, a 14-speaker BOSE sound system, flat bottom and top steering wheel wrapped in perforated leather, and a gear shift knob that again strongly resembles something you’d find in an Audi. By the way, the sunroof is standard on all specifications, according to CarNewsChina.
DCT gearbox.
Meanwhile, the MG7 405 VTGI model uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit with 254 hp (257 ps) and 299 lb-ft (405 Nm) of torque. This flagship spec gets a nine-speed ZF automatic transmission instead of the DCT. Both variants are FWD by the way.
As for global markets, we don’t really expect to see this car anywhere other than China, especially in these two trims. However, future variants, if electrified, might travel to other countries.