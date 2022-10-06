Swindon Now Sells Off-The-Shelf Battery Packs With 30 kWh and 60 kWh

Swindon got famous after offering a Mini electric conversion kit and units of the car already converted for £79,000. Inflation and the pound devaluation must have made this price increase. Despite that, the British company is now offering a complete solution for low-volume carmakers and people that like to spend time with their cars: battery packs. Swindon will sell these off-the-shelf solutions with 30 kWh or 60 kWh.
According to the company, it is the final piece in the jigsaw of the services Swindon Powertrain offers. Before the off-the-shelf battery packs, the British company started selling electric motors, inverters, converters, onboard chargers, and other components for EV conversions. The Mini had a 12-kWh battery pack available for it that cost £16,000 in 2020, but it was apparently so specific that no other cars could use it. It seems not to be available anymore.
The new 30-kWh and 60-kWh battery packs can be used by any vehicle. This is why the company believes it will fit low-volume car manufacturers like a glove. Passenger cars, taxis, and light commercial vehicles of up to 3.5 tons can have them. Swindon calls these battery packs High Energy Density (HED). Unfortunately, the company did not clarify which chemistry its cells use.
The British company did not disclose how much these battery packs will cost, but they are already available on its website. The 30-kWh unit costs £23,400, and the 60-kWh is for sale for £38,400. A brand-new MG4, with a 51-kWh battery pack, starts at £25,995.
For those prices, the HEDs come with a battery management system (BMS) and manual service disconnect in an enclosure for thermal management and damage protection. Both HEDs are 100 centimeters (39.4 inches) long and 42 cm (16.5 in) wide. The 30-kWh battery pack is 375 cm (14.8 in) tall, while the 60-kWh unit is 615 cm (24.2 in) tall. The warranty is not very reassuring for such an expensive component: 12 months. Low-volume carmakers may want Swindon to ensure they have more extended coverage.
