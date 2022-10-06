Swindon Now Sells Off-The-Shelf Battery Packs With 30 kWh and 60 kWh

Swindon got famous after offering a Mini electric conversion kit and units of the car already converted for £79,000. Inflation and the pound devaluation must have made this price increase. Despite that, the British company is now offering a complete solution for low-volume carmakers and people that like to spend time with their cars: battery packs. Swindon will sell these off-the-shelf solutions with 30 kWh or 60 kWh.

