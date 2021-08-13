Everrati Converts a Porsche 911 to Electric in a Respectful Way

As a late friend used to tell me, BMW motorcycles and Porsche 911 were the proof that German engineering could almost beat the laws of physics by making these vehicles not be total disasters. On the contrary: both are loved by fans. Their technical prowess must be as attractive as their peculiarities. Scarlett reminded me of that friend when he said that the 911 is all wrong with that engine hanging behind the rear axle but is still brilliant.What the youtuber was happier to find about the Everrati was that it preserved what makes the 911 unique, even its weight distribution. That makes it be an electric car that demands the same attention the classic 911 requires. Far from being an issue, that’s rewarding: driving this car fast proves the piece between the steering wheel and the driver’s seat knows a thing or two about being a true pilot.If you think that Everrati made an electric Porsche 911 that travels as far as a Tesla, that’s not the case. It has a range of only 130 miles (209 km). On the other hand, the Everrati Signature is lighter than the original Porsche, and the conversion is fully reversible, which does not mean much. We doubt any owner would want to get back to only half the power, as the original 964 offered.For such a car to get more range, we’ll probably have to wait for solid-state batteries or any other tech that increases energy density and permits lighter battery packs. Everrati will place them behind the rear axle, rest assured. That is what made Scarlett praise this car so much, and that is probably what will drive everyone who can afford such a conversion to talk to those guys. Changing something without killing its essence is undoubtedly worth the compliments.