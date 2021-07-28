Electrogenic Creates an Electric Citroën DS With Up to 200 Miles of Range

kW

kWh

Although the folks at Electrogenic will undoubtedly hear “ sacré bleu” from enthusiasts and purists, it will be great to see the DS running with no concerns through restricted zones. In Paris, where local authorities were planning to ban all classic vehicles in some areas, people will probably ask them to convert more classic cars. The 2CV and the Traction Avant come to mind. Nonetheless, classics from the competition such as the Renault 4, 5, and the Peugeot 205 also deserve a place in this list, among many, many others.To give this DS an electric life, Electrogenic replaced the 2-liter engine this 1971 example used to have for a brushless motor developed by the own company. This motor delivers 120 hp (90) and 173 pound-feet (235 Nm) of torque, which is sure to make it way more lively than the DS ever was. The original engine delivered 90 hp (67 kW) at 5,900 rpm and 104 lb-ft (141 Nm) at 3,500 rpm.The standard battery pack for it packs 48.5, enough for a range of 140 miles (225 kilometers) on a full charge. Knowing that it may not be enough, the British company also offers a supplementary battery pack for it to reach 200 mi of range (321 km).One of the main characteristics of the DS was thankfully preserved: its hydropneumatic suspension. It works thanks to pressurized hydraulic fluid. In the classic DS, that demanded a 7-piston pump driven by a belt connected to the engine. The same pressurized fluid was also the steering, brakes, and clutch to have a lighter operation, which shows how complex it must have been for Electrogenic to solve the puzzle.What the company did was replacing the mechanical pump with an electric one. Ian Newstead said that this brought the car another benefit: the electric pump was much more silent than the original one, giving the DS the pace of a proper goddess: as silent as it is elegant.