Swindon Powertrain Mini Classic EV Conversion Announced, e-Motor Costs GBP 8,850

One of the most celebrated cars of the 20th century, the Mini Classic was produced from 1959 to 2000 with little in the way of changes to the original design penned by Alec Issigonis. Not even the engine changed all that much with the notable exception of displacement, which says a lot about the British economy car’s technical brilliance.
But times are a-changin’ as Bob Dylan once said. We’re living in a day and age where BEVs make the headlines to the detriment of internal combustion, a reality that is exacerbated by ever-stringent emissions regulations and a higher interest in green technologies. Not even the Mini Classic could escape from this trend, and this brings us to an EV upgrade from a British performance shop known as Swindon Powertrain.
Priced at 8,850 pounds sterling ($11,525 at current exchange rates) and tipping the scales at just over 70 kilograms (155 pounds), the kit revolves around an electric motor that offers a continuous 80 kW and peaks at 120 kW (107 and 161 horsepower). Add a motor controller, an onboard charger, DC-DC converter, and a 12-kWh battery pack, and you got yourself a classic car with a thoroughly modern powertrain.
The electric motor mounts to the Mini’s original front subframe with the help of special brackets. Swindon also makes a case for inner CV joint housings that allow the fitment of the bone-stock driveshaft assemblies. An open differential comes standard, but you can also opt for a limited-slip diff for a few pounds sterling more.
“We’ve registered more than 500 requests for more information on the HPD E system since it was launched, many of which are Mini Classic owners who are looking to convert their cars to run on electric power,” declared commercial director Gérry Hughes. “We have tried to make our kits as easy to use as possible, re-engineering and re-designing the package so that it fits perfectly in a classic Mini, and offer our clients the ability to take just the HPD E Powertrain or purchase optional EV parts.”
As you’re probably aware by now, those optional extras don’t come cheap. The battery – although very small in capacity – will set you back 16,000 pounds sterling while the inverter is listed at 3,860 pounds sterling. Adding these parts up will bring us to a price tag that would make the Hyundai Kona Electric blush with admiration.
