Lobby Group Cites Disparity Over Charging Point Distribution Across the UK

The UK was the first region to make a stand on a shift from ICEs to electric vehicles. It announced it will seize the sale of gasoline and diesel engine vehicles by 2030. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the UK sold more EVs in 2021 than in the last five years. But there’s one problem, is there enough charging infrastructure to meet the surging demand?
According to the most influential trade association in the UK, SMMT, charging infrastructure is not growing fast enough to meet the ever-increasing number of electric vehicles. The car industry is experiencing an unequal provision of electric car chargers, forcing them to seek new regulators.
Most automobiles reported losses in 2021 owing to the global chip shortage and the effects of the worldwide health crisis. However, SMMT said there had been a 75% surge in EV car registrations in the UK to 191,000 in 2021, down from 108,000.
Electric vehicles accounted for one in every four cars sold, with the Model 3 Tesla taking the spot of the second best-selling car in the country.
Unfortunately, the number of publicly available chargers isn’t growing as fast as the number of battery-powered EVs. While public chargers rose by 82% between 2019 and 2021, its incomparable to vehicles in the same period at 600%.
But that’s not all. While there’s a surging number of public charging infrastructure in the South of England, the North seems to be lagging. According to a lobby group, the disparity in the provision of charging infrastructure in both regions could affect buying patterns discouraging residents in the North from acquiring EVs due to a lack of charging points.
Oil companies such as Shell and BP have joined the race investing billions into the currently loss-making business. However, BP is optimistic after their EV charging sales grew 45% in the third quarter of 2021, according to Reuters.
