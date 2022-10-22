Airstream Does the Unthinkable: 2023 Rangeline Drops Mercedes-Benz for Ram ProMaster 3500

In this spirit, we'll be taking a short trip through a downsized habitat from none other than Airstream. You know, that RV and camper manufacturer that's been around since before some of our grandparents were even born. Sure, Airstream raised its first factory in 1931, but the company's founder first strapped his "tent contraption" to a Model T chassis back in 1929. The rest is, as they say, history because here we are nearly 100 years later, talking about the newest model RV to be unleashed into the world, the 2023 Rangeline.
To kick things off, allow me to attract your attention to the fact that Airstream has done something a tad different with this RV; they've ditched the Mercedes-Benz chassis for nothing more than a Ram ProMaster 3500. Don't worry, though; Mercedes isn't out of the Airstream game, and this is the only model so far with this chassis. However, the future may change all that as this RV manufacturer is into the 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar engine that cranks out 280 hp. All that power is transferred into the front wheels, steadily pulling you uphill.
most camper vans, but the rear of the Ram can be utilized simply by swinging the doors open. Passage through the unit is possible during daytime activities, and come nighttime, the two benches spotted at the back can be bridged, and an East/West bed is sprouted into existence. Wait a minute, I've seen this layout often displayed in ambulance conversions.
Also found inside each Rangeline is an expansive galley setup with countless storage options and drawers, an adjustable galley/workstation, and a complete wet bath. What else could you want? Storage? Here too, Airstream has provided more than enough spaces and cabinets for your clothing, gear, tools, and even your pet's food and water bowls. The only limit we may meet in creating the Rangeline of our dreams is our imagination or bank account. Considering the new unit comes across starting at $147,570 (€149,600 at current exchange rates), it may put a dent in your budget. Oh, a pop-top option is also available, so take the time to really get a feel for this motorhome.
mobile habitat that doesn't require much else. These units also feature the goods you need to live off-grid, yes, in the middle of nowhere. Standard, a 270-amp-hour battery, 100-amp charger, and 200-watt solar panel are available. The deal also includes waterworks, safety systems, and other electronics.
For a moment, I want you to imagine how this machine can change your life. Try and visualize what it may be like waking up on the edge of America's western coast, only to grab breakfast with the sun breaking over the horizon and later to be surfing the waves of the Pacific. Back inside for an afternoon siesta, and upon waking, you hit the road toward the redwoods. From sea to the mountains and even across the Sonoran Desert, the 2023 Rangeline demands consideration.
To kick things off, allow me to attract your attention to the fact that Airstream has done something a tad different with this RV; they've ditched the Mercedes-Benz chassis for nothing more than a Ram ProMaster 3500. Don't worry, though; Mercedes isn't out of the Airstream game, and this is the only model so far with this chassis. However, the future may change all that as this RV manufacturer is into the 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar engine that cranks out 280 hp. All that power is transferred into the front wheels, steadily pulling you uphill.
most camper vans, but the rear of the Ram can be utilized simply by swinging the doors open. Passage through the unit is possible during daytime activities, and come nighttime, the two benches spotted at the back can be bridged, and an East/West bed is sprouted into existence. Wait a minute, I've seen this layout often displayed in ambulance conversions.
Also found inside each Rangeline is an expansive galley setup with countless storage options and drawers, an adjustable galley/workstation, and a complete wet bath. What else could you want? Storage? Here too, Airstream has provided more than enough spaces and cabinets for your clothing, gear, tools, and even your pet's food and water bowls. The only limit we may meet in creating the Rangeline of our dreams is our imagination or bank account. Considering the new unit comes across starting at $147,570 (€149,600 at current exchange rates), it may put a dent in your budget. Oh, a pop-top option is also available, so take the time to really get a feel for this motorhome.
mobile habitat that doesn't require much else. These units also feature the goods you need to live off-grid, yes, in the middle of nowhere. Standard, a 270-amp-hour battery, 100-amp charger, and 200-watt solar panel are available. The deal also includes waterworks, safety systems, and other electronics.
For a moment, I want you to imagine how this machine can change your life. Try and visualize what it may be like waking up on the edge of America's western coast, only to grab breakfast with the sun breaking over the horizon and later to be surfing the waves of the Pacific. Back inside for an afternoon siesta, and upon waking, you hit the road toward the redwoods. From sea to the mountains and even across the Sonoran Desert, the 2023 Rangeline demands consideration.