Towed Town Camping Is an Indoor Campground Offering Accommodation in Five Vintage Caravans

Are you frowning at this quirky idea? Because we did, too, when we first heard about it. Usually, people who choose to go camping do so because they want to enjoy the outdoors and explore nature. Camping indoors seems to defeat the whole purpose of a camping experience, but it seems the concept is gaining more and more popularity among city dwellers looking to recharge after a busy week at work.
Towed Town Camping is such an indoor campsite that has been built inside a previously vacant warehouse in Bristol. The unique retreat comprises five vintage caravans that have been revamped and turned into stylish, comfortable accommodation in the heart of the city to offer an alternative to the standard hotel experience.
The camper trailers in this quirky campsite are uniformly aligned, just like in a traditional campsite, and big windows opposite the caravans allow plenty of natural light to get in.
The retro vans can be rented individually by couples or small families, but the campsite can also be hired out in its entirety for parties and events. Three of the old-school caravans have small double beds, while the other two are equipped with king-sized beds.
Despite their age, the camper trailers, which have all been given individual names, look fairly modern now but still retain a retro vibe, having been decorated with cute curtains and patterned wallpaper. They are said to be a good option for people looking to disconnect from the city’s hustle and bustle without actually leaving the city. But let’s take them one by one and see what each has to offer.
Firstly, there is Cleopatra, a 1960’s Sprite caravan that has been revamped to look like a vibrant ’80s Miami Beach abode. It features a cozy double bed, a seating area, and a small wardrobe.
Then there is Dotty, which has been decked in bold, dark colors to achieve a minimalistic look. It offers accommodation for two people and features a separate seating area with a lounging seat.
Mia is a 1960 Monza caravan that offers a bit more sophistication and feels more luxurious, but that’s because it also has a more spacious interior. Meanwhile, Asha is a 1993 Omega, which makes it the youngest of the lot. It has been restyled with a tropical feel and is equipped with a king-size bed and a separate dressing area.
The last caravan is called Elsie and is the largest of them all. It includes a super kingsize bed as well as a relaxing sofa.
caravans, so they’ll have to settle for takeaway or nearby restaurants. Which shouldn’t be an inconvenience since they’re supposed to come here on holiday after all.
Each of the vintage caravans has its own grassy area (artificial grass since this is an indoor campground) with a table and chairs and its own bathroom with a toilet, shower, and sink. Guests can also hang out and make new friends in the communal area, which comes complete with a pool, table tennis tables, plenty of games, and an honesty shop.
Towed Town Camping welcomes guests all year round, and prices range from £49 ($56) per night for the smaller caravans to £60 ($69) per night for the larger ones. To rent out the entire campsite, you’ll have to pay £500 ($573) per night.
Towed Town Camping is such an indoor campsite that has been built inside a previously vacant warehouse in Bristol. The unique retreat comprises five vintage caravans that have been revamped and turned into stylish, comfortable accommodation in the heart of the city to offer an alternative to the standard hotel experience.
The camper trailers in this quirky campsite are uniformly aligned, just like in a traditional campsite, and big windows opposite the caravans allow plenty of natural light to get in.
The retro vans can be rented individually by couples or small families, but the campsite can also be hired out in its entirety for parties and events. Three of the old-school caravans have small double beds, while the other two are equipped with king-sized beds.
Despite their age, the camper trailers, which have all been given individual names, look fairly modern now but still retain a retro vibe, having been decorated with cute curtains and patterned wallpaper. They are said to be a good option for people looking to disconnect from the city’s hustle and bustle without actually leaving the city. But let’s take them one by one and see what each has to offer.
Firstly, there is Cleopatra, a 1960’s Sprite caravan that has been revamped to look like a vibrant ’80s Miami Beach abode. It features a cozy double bed, a seating area, and a small wardrobe.
Then there is Dotty, which has been decked in bold, dark colors to achieve a minimalistic look. It offers accommodation for two people and features a separate seating area with a lounging seat.
Mia is a 1960 Monza caravan that offers a bit more sophistication and feels more luxurious, but that’s because it also has a more spacious interior. Meanwhile, Asha is a 1993 Omega, which makes it the youngest of the lot. It has been restyled with a tropical feel and is equipped with a king-size bed and a separate dressing area.
The last caravan is called Elsie and is the largest of them all. It includes a super kingsize bed as well as a relaxing sofa.
caravans, so they’ll have to settle for takeaway or nearby restaurants. Which shouldn’t be an inconvenience since they’re supposed to come here on holiday after all.
Each of the vintage caravans has its own grassy area (artificial grass since this is an indoor campground) with a table and chairs and its own bathroom with a toilet, shower, and sink. Guests can also hang out and make new friends in the communal area, which comes complete with a pool, table tennis tables, plenty of games, and an honesty shop.
Towed Town Camping welcomes guests all year round, and prices range from £49 ($56) per night for the smaller caravans to £60 ($69) per night for the larger ones. To rent out the entire campsite, you’ll have to pay £500 ($573) per night.