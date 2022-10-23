Smuggler Expedition Trailer Is Like a Bionic Cargo Mule: Follows You Through Off-Road Hell

Folks, if Sasquatch is a name that you mainly associate with nothing more than a furry humanoid creature, it's time to change all that. How? By the time we're done getting to know this manufacturer and the work they can achieve, in this case, the Smuggler, all questions will be answered.
First of all, Sasquatch came to life just last year, in 2021, when three friends decided to take a trip through the Rocky Mountains. It was then that interest was sparked, and soon after, the market started to see the result of their experience designing and creating a habitat that met the needs of adventurous humans.
Now, when we look at a camper and its manufacturer, we need to consider quite a few things. As I explored the Smuggler, I noticed Sasquatch taking great pride in this trailer's ability to go anywhere your truck or off-road vehicle can. For example, standard, you'll find a Bigfoot coil-over independent suspension designed "specifically for Sasquatch Campers." I don't know about you, but anytime a manufacturer pays another to design gear to their specific tastes, the result is a camper that can, and at a slightly higher price than your average machine.
enhance durability to the point of receiving a lifetime warranty. Electric brakes, manual parking brakes, AT tires, an "extreme" off-road tongue jack, articulating coupler, and running boards with bed liner make up the exterior of this expedition trailer. A ground clearance of 22 inches (56 centimeters) and a departure angle of 38 degrees are also worked into the build. What you see also rolls in with a dry weight of 1,340 pounds (608 kilograms).
Since the Smuggler is the sort of habitat that requires you to add a living space, don't expect to be sleeping inside the box you see, but rather, use it to store all the little goodies and knick-knacks you may need on your trips. Use the shell to bring along tools, adventure gear, food, water, pet food, you name it; 90 cubic feet (2.55 cubic meters) of storage space is yours to do with as you please.
Now, as you comb the image gallery, you may notice a picture with an interior that offers 53 cubic feet (1.5 cubic meters) of storage space, and if you don't mind sleeping in cramped spaces, you could easily throw a mattress in there and sleep in the fetal position. With the ability to accommodate just about anything you may need on your trips, you can understand why this travel trailer has been dubbed the Smuggler.
comfortable life. Like many campers of this style, the rear is designated for a wonderfully partitioned galley setup. Accessible by swinging open the hatch, you'll quickly lock eyes with features like a three-burner top, 36-gallon (164-liter) water tank with pump and sink, cabinets, a countertop, and an integrated exterior shower. There's room for a fridge/freezer too. All that's going to run you at least $32,450 (€32,900 at current exchange rates)
For a moment, take everything you've read about, add a bike rack, a rooftop tent, maybe a side-mounted kayak or two, and take a trip through life with a Smuggler. Imagine being able to wake up on the edge of a hidden lake, accessible to campers of this ability. You and your loved ones will be the only ones causing a ruckus in the area. After a few days, it's time to move on, encountering mud fields, riverbeds, and wide open plains. If your 4x4 or truck can handle the adventure, the Smuggler will be right behind, carrying your goods like a bionic cargo mule. Think about that if you're looking for a camper for next year's season.
First of all, Sasquatch came to life just last year, in 2021, when three friends decided to take a trip through the Rocky Mountains. It was then that interest was sparked, and soon after, the market started to see the result of their experience designing and creating a habitat that met the needs of adventurous humans.
Now, when we look at a camper and its manufacturer, we need to consider quite a few things. As I explored the Smuggler, I noticed Sasquatch taking great pride in this trailer's ability to go anywhere your truck or off-road vehicle can. For example, standard, you'll find a Bigfoot coil-over independent suspension designed "specifically for Sasquatch Campers." I don't know about you, but anytime a manufacturer pays another to design gear to their specific tastes, the result is a camper that can, and at a slightly higher price than your average machine.
enhance durability to the point of receiving a lifetime warranty. Electric brakes, manual parking brakes, AT tires, an "extreme" off-road tongue jack, articulating coupler, and running boards with bed liner make up the exterior of this expedition trailer. A ground clearance of 22 inches (56 centimeters) and a departure angle of 38 degrees are also worked into the build. What you see also rolls in with a dry weight of 1,340 pounds (608 kilograms).
Since the Smuggler is the sort of habitat that requires you to add a living space, don't expect to be sleeping inside the box you see, but rather, use it to store all the little goodies and knick-knacks you may need on your trips. Use the shell to bring along tools, adventure gear, food, water, pet food, you name it; 90 cubic feet (2.55 cubic meters) of storage space is yours to do with as you please.
Now, as you comb the image gallery, you may notice a picture with an interior that offers 53 cubic feet (1.5 cubic meters) of storage space, and if you don't mind sleeping in cramped spaces, you could easily throw a mattress in there and sleep in the fetal position. With the ability to accommodate just about anything you may need on your trips, you can understand why this travel trailer has been dubbed the Smuggler.
comfortable life. Like many campers of this style, the rear is designated for a wonderfully partitioned galley setup. Accessible by swinging open the hatch, you'll quickly lock eyes with features like a three-burner top, 36-gallon (164-liter) water tank with pump and sink, cabinets, a countertop, and an integrated exterior shower. There's room for a fridge/freezer too. All that's going to run you at least $32,450 (€32,900 at current exchange rates)
For a moment, take everything you've read about, add a bike rack, a rooftop tent, maybe a side-mounted kayak or two, and take a trip through life with a Smuggler. Imagine being able to wake up on the edge of a hidden lake, accessible to campers of this ability. You and your loved ones will be the only ones causing a ruckus in the area. After a few days, it's time to move on, encountering mud fields, riverbeds, and wide open plains. If your 4x4 or truck can handle the adventure, the Smuggler will be right behind, carrying your goods like a bionic cargo mule. Think about that if you're looking for a camper for next year's season.