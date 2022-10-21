This No-Frills Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Camper Conversion Is the Perfect Off-Grid Getaway

Few van models are better suited for off-road adventures than a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in a 4x4 configuration. This 2020 example selling on Bring a Trailer has been converted into an overland camper without overshooting with unnecessary features.
One of the most frequent mistakes people make when buying their first camper is settling for the wrong size. Usually, the needs are overestimated, which makes some buy huge rigs that prove difficult to maintain and operate. And even when right-sizing the camper, they overshoot with amenities, which makes a camper look cramped.
This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4x4 camper conversion suffers from none of those problems. It’s certainly the right size for most people, especially those who love venturing into hard-to-reach places. Its 4x4 transmission and big all-terrain tires can conquer almost any terrain, and its inconspicuous appearance makes it perfect for a stealth camper.
Despite having all the amenities one might need in an off-grid adventure, it still has a simple, understated cabin. The conversion work might not be as fancy as other builds, but it’s solid and doesn’t skimp on quality or features. Sure, the layout could’ve been optimized a little bit, for instance, installing the kitchen sink next to the two-burner stove or at least not placing the cassette toilet next to the sink.
Storage cabinets are aplenty, both overhead and on the floor, and everything is nicely wrapped in isolating material and wood paneling. The cabin is heated thanks to an Espar S2D2 diesel air heater with remote control, and residential-style 110-volt receptacles are installed for convenience. The electrical power comes from a Renogy system comprising a 200-amp Li-Ion battery, a 2,000-watt inverter, and a DC-DC/solar charger with Bluetooth capability and a monitoring app.
A Lost Hiway Customs aluminum sleeping platform and Tochta mattress are fitted in the rear compartment, with an under-bed gear garage big enough to house two bikes with room to spare. Of course, this would not be an off-grid camper without the 20-gallon (76-liter) freshwater tank and the Shurflo freshwater pump.
The 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 factory rated at 188 horsepower is more than adequate to push this camper uphill in difficult conditions. There’s also a dual-range transfer case for good measure, so you don’t need to worry about the terrain. And because the van has only 19K miles (30,600 km) on the odometer, there are no weaknesses or problems that you should expect in the foreseeable future. The best offer it got on Bring a Trailer was $60,500 at the time of writing, but this rig surely deserves more.
