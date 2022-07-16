Sprinter-Based Pleasure-Way Rekon Is an Affordable Overlander With Unique Characteristics

autoevolution
The booming Class B motorhome segment is the battlefield where some highly innovative companies use every weapon in their arsenal to win the hearts and money of customers. Winnebago Revel is a top contender in the segment, but Pleasure-Way challenged them with the launch of the Rekon, a 4x4 overlander built on top of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

The Canadian company has made a name for itself thanks to the high-quality campers it has built for the past 36 years. Their motorhomes are hand-crafted and custom-fit to meet customers’ needs. The Pleasure-Way Rekon 4x4 is part of the new generation of camper vans that can offer everything a family needs for an extended-time adventure away from civilization. The van is capable of tackling the harshest terrains and has everything on board to allow for spending weeks at a time off-grid.

You can consider the Rekon a direct competitor to the Winnebago Revel, offering a similarly capable camper van on the back of the Sprinter 4x4 platform. The two campers are quite different, though, and this starts with the water tank housed under the rear floorboards. In the case of the Rekon, it can hold up to 40 gallons of fresh water, which is in the Class C RV territory. For comparison, the Revel has a much smaller 21-gallon tank. This allows the Rekon to provide for longer journeys off-grid.

In fact, off-grid is Rekon’s middle name, as everything is tuned to allow spending as much time as possible without needing resupply. The electrical system uses a 400-Ah LFP house-grade battery bank and a 2-kW inverter. The battery can be charged using the 400-watt solar panels or the engine’s alternator while in motion. Everything is computer-monitored and controlled via a 10-inch touchscreen. The system is clever enough to predict when the battery will deplete based on current and average usage.

A propane-powered Truma unit handles the air and water heating in the camper. At the same time, the electric cooler is also a 60-liter Truma box, which can work both on 12 volts or 110 volts. A second 10-inch touchscreen handles thermal comfort and monitors water levels, and an optional air conditioning unit can be installed on the roof. The Rekon does not feature a dedicated kitchen but has a sink and a portable induction cooker. This can be placed on the desk surface in the rear while cooking.

Pleasure-Way cleverly installed all the plumbing and water tanks inside the camper, so there’s no danger of freezing in colder climates. The Rekon is advertised as a four-season couch. The thermal insulation, heating, and air conditioning ensure the camper stays inhabitable all year round, no matter the temperature outside. The best part is that no equipment hangs from beneath the van, so the ground clearance is not affected in any way. This makes it perfect for off-road adventures.

As usual with a camper van, space utilization is pushed to the extreme, sometimes leading to compromises. For instance, the bathroom doubles as a gear locker or cabinet to hang your clothes, thanks to the removable shelves and the closet bar. It also features a 5-gallon cassette toilet and a handheld shower. Clever, but you must take everything out when you need to use them. On the plus side, you can toss your watersports or dive gear into the shower and dry it using the heater vent.

The same compromise is evident with the bed system. The Rekon comes with a murphy-style bed which folds down from both walls at the rear of the van. This approach saves space, as the area can turn into an office space or kitchen area with little effort. The downside is that you cannot use the bed while someone else is working at the desk. With the bed deployed, there is still a vast storage space under the bed, 52 cu-ft (1,472 liters) to be precise.

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis is powered by a strong 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine, which sends 188 horsepower to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. The cabin reflects Mercedes-Benz expertise, with the MBUX multimedia interface powering all the vehicle’s functions.

Pleasure-Way sells the Rekon fully packed for a price of $175,500. This puts it in the mass-market category and reflects its enhanced capabilities. Consider the 4x4 Mercedes-Sprinter base, which doesn’t come cheap, especially as it is already fully packed with extras from the factory. For comparison, its main competitor, the Winnebago Revel 4x4, starts at $210,292. This means you can have the Rekon plus another vehicle of your choice for the same money.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

