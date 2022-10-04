This Sprinter Van Was Transformed Into a Cozy Tiny Home on Wheels

Many travelers choose van conversions because of the freedom they provide. They’re easy to drive and can fit in most conventional parking spots. And even if they’re compact, vans can still fit inside most of the amenities of home, allowing people to camp and travel in comfort.
This low-roof Mercedez-Benz Sprinter van was turned into a cozy home on wheels that comes complete with a kitchen, a dining area/living room, a bedroom, a massive garage, and all sorts of space-saving contraptions. Steven from Flippin Vans offered a full tour of the team’s latest build, showing every feature included in the van.
The customer wanted to have sage green cabinetry and gold accents in the kitchen and dining area. This turned out exceptionally beautiful since it goes extremely well with the wood elements in the build. The kitchen is quite small, but it does have everything the owner needs. It has a deep gold sink, a butcher block countertop, and a portable fridge hidden inside one of the two seats included in the dining area/living room. Unfortunately, there isn’t a fixed cooktop since the customer didn’t want one. Instead, they wanted to use a portable cooktop that they could store under the sink.
The kitchen also comes with a swiveling table that maximizes space, as well as several drawers and cabinets that can store away the cookware. The living room is right next to this area, and it features two seats with built-in storage and a large pull-out table. People might use this space for dining or for working.
The bedroom is positioned at the rear, and it has a queen-size bed with a massive garage underneath that can be accessed both from the inside and the outside of the van. That’s where the owners can put away their gear, bikes, or other big items that they want to carry with them. Mounted on one of the back doors are a propane water heater and a shower. The garage also hosts a 30-gallon (136-liter) freshwater tank.
This Sprinter van was recently presented on the Nate Murphy Youtube channel. You can take a look at the build and tell us what you think about it.
