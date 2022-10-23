Remembering the World’s Largest LEGO Caravan, a Fully-Functional Work of Art

This is the world’s largest LEGO caravan, as certified by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2015. It remains, to this day, a beautiful example of how much you can achieve with a lot of patience, dedicated time, and hard work. The fact that it’s fully-functional only adds to the wow factor.
File this under today’s Blast from the Past. This caravan is an exact replica of a Tab caravan, a popular single-axle teardrop trailer that offers sleeping for two. It was designed with a very clear purpose in mind: to celebrate more than 100 years of leisure vehicles, and to introduce more people to RVs through play. Ok, make that two purposes.
Even after all these years, this LEGO caravan holds its own as a work of art. Anyone who has kids or has played with (grown-up) LEGO knows that larger builds come with matching challenges, just as they know that making something resemble real-life things is rather difficult because, at the end of the day, as amazing as LEGOs are, they’re still plastic bricks. The team who worked on this one made the impossible possible.
this trailer. Motorcycle racer Carl “Foggy” Fogarty and BBC TV presenter Matt Baker laid the last bricks. In order to get the Guinness record, the construction had to have certain elements and facilities found on the real-life Tab caravan, so their task was a tad more challenging from the start.
They used a real trailer, with a steel frame for support, adding the bricks to both. Their replica came out the same size as the real-life counterpart, sitting at 2.2 meters in height and 3.6 meters in length (7.2 by 11.8 feet), with seating and the basic amenities for two people. Granted, since this is a LEGO construction, not much of the stuff inside could be used comfortably, but at least they were there.
Inside the trailer was a kitchenette, with a functional sink with electrically-pumped running water, a small countertop, and a two-burner stove on which the builders placed a frying pan with two gooey eggs with cherry tomatoes and mushrooms perpetually cooking inside. Next to the stove was a plate with beans on toast, for when the eggs were done – which is never, since they must still be frying to this day.
A fridge nearby was packed with pretend goodies, like a carton of milk, a couple of tomatoes and other stuff. By the sink was a container with LEGO cutlery, and another one with LEGO toothbrushes and a nearly-empty toothpaste. You have to admire the builders’ dedication to keeping everything realistic.
Speaking of realistic, the dinette could convert into a bedroom. Like in an actual trailer, you could simply lower the dining table (after removing the LEGO game of chess and the brick flowers in the brick vase), and fold the couch out into a bed. It wouldn’t be exactly comfortable, given that it was made of plastic, but at least it had the looks part down.
caravan included lights, a door, a skylight, and LEGO windows, and as the video below will show, had the actual vibe of a real teardrop trailer kitted out for an extended vacation. Who said LEGO is just for kids?
As noted above, the record-breaking construction was designed to celebrate 130 years of leisure caravaning and, by having it on display at the 2015 Motorhome and Caravan Show, to encourage others to give this lifestyle a try. It was there on showcase next to the real-life model it had copied, just for comparison. It continued to pop up at various trade events in the next year, but lost the Guinness title in 2018, to an Australian-made Viscount Caravan replica made out of 288,630 LEGOs.
