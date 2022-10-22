Bond With the Family and Wood Glue To Build Your Dream 58 Heald Teardrop: It's a DIY Kit

Today, we'll take a different journey through your dream camper, one that places you in the center of the building process. That's because Overland Teardrop Trailer (OTT) has a different business model, that of manufacturing nothing more than DIY teardrop camper kits, and may I say, the results are as unique as their owners. If you don't have any planned projects this winter, it's time to listen up.
It's simple, the sun will rise tomorrow, and so will another glamping season be upon us in just a few months. This could have been one of the driving factors in the birth of OTT, or it could have been a love for the nomadic life. Whatever the reasons why Mark Janke decided to start this company, it doesn't matter. What really matters is that you can dish out $8,200 (€8,300 at current exchange rates), wait for a ring at the door, and before you know it, you'll have a teardrop in your garage, waiting patiently to bring you closer to unedited sunrises and sunsets, crisp sounds of nature, and hidden waterfalls, or whatever you kids are into these days.
Now, if building your very own camper is something that appeals to your grey matter, then listen up. We've covered kits like these before, and one feature rarely included in your purchase is the trailer upon which you'll set your eventual habitat. OTT does things differently and adds a weldable frame and Dexter axle to the kit.
Once you've patiently passed the shipping period, you'll finally receive your kit. Now what? You'll start by assembling the base for your camper and then raise the frame for what will become your insulation and weather-proof habitat. The teardrop begins to take shape with a wooden body, plywood paneling and partitions, and aluminum skinning. The roof and galley hatch are also aluminum and bring a classic look and feel to your unit.
Now, that's just the begging of things. You'll eventually reach the end as you follow the steps needed to yield a completed structure. But is it really the end or just a new beginning? It all depends on how far you want to take your off-griding and off-roading dreams. At this point, you can begin to add your personal touches to your mobile home. Maybe you want to reduce the number of interior storage options and create a space with plenty of living space and a modular mattress. Perhaps you need a heavily equipped galley, fit with a fridge/freezer, cooktop, running water, and an exterior shower. Whatever you need or want, you can achieve it.
other ideas will cost you extra, too, including solar power and/or waterworks.
Nonetheless, once you're done filling this bugger with everything you may need or can think of, you'll still be looking at a travel-ready machine that easily falls under the $20,000 mark, unless you're looking to build something like what you see in the cover photo - a rugged and off-road-ready machine. There's only so much space in the 5x8-foot Heald DIY camper kit; the rest will need to be filled with your imagination. This is just one way to bond with loved ones over the winter and next year's camping season.
