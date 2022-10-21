Ready Yourself for Next Year's Off-Road Battles With a Tameless Hybrid Comp Travel Trailer

Let m hop right into things and blurt out the fact that the Hybrid Comp travel trailer is a machine that's priced as low as $31,000 (€31,500 at current exchange rates)for a standard machine. That's right, this off-road and off-grid-ready habitat only requires $31K to end up hitched behind your truck. While that sounds nice, a lot is going on with the Comp and the crew responsible for it. So, I invite you to dedicate the next three minutes or so of your time to getting to know a rather attractive mobile dwelling.
The team behind the Comp is nothing more than an American crew born in Wyoming, TetonX. Considering the Teton Mountains run clean through this state, it makes sense for a camper manufacturer to adopt the name. However, this crew's name also indicates the place where this machine has been tried and tested. I think you're beginning to understand what your cash is buying.
For starters, the base (chassis and suspension) for a camper of this kind is most important. That said, Teton serves up the Hybrid with nothing more than a trailing arm suspension, 21.5 inches (55 centimeters) of ground clearance, and a departure angle that gives new meaning to the words. A steel chassis is then chosen to hold up your fiberglass shell with foam walls. Aluminum is also thrown into the mix for further rigidity and strength without weighing things down. Speaking of which, "loaded up with popular options," this bugger comes in with a weight of 2,900 pounds (1,315 kilograms).
solid build and an apparently capable suspension are nice, but the Hybrid is about more than just carrying your cargo from point A to point B; the life you live is most important to TetonX. The idea behind a camper is to offer the ability to live anywhere, and the Hybrid Comp ticks all the right boxes.
For example, each of the three available ten-foot floorplans can accommodate two to three guests while also including a pop-up top to create more headroom while using the camper for activities other than traveling. Cargo space is also ample inside the unit. Actually, come to think of it, storage is found all over these campers, both inside and out.
Some of that storage will be used for things like your sleeping bags, tools, and even adventure gear, but part of the shell's bays and slide-outs will be designated to nothing more than an outdoor galley unit. At the rear of the camper, a grill, stovetop, and sink can be accessed, while at the opposite end, a fridge is set up on a slide-out. You're spotted in the center of it all, grilling up a storm for you and your loved one(s) while Lassie is drooling at your feet.
adventuring starts.
After waking up to the sound of birds, with bones rested from the queen or king mattress you slept on, it's time to grab the e-bikes and hit the slopes. Later in the day, kayaking and a dip in the local lake are called for. Sounds like a sweet way to spend $31K. Just a little something-something to think about over Christmas.
