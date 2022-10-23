Ducati Monster S4RS Tricolore Prepares to Change Hands, Has Several Aftermarket Add-Ons

Well, here’s your chance to acquire a Bolognese rarity without spending a small fortune.
What you’re looking at here is one of only 400 Tricolore variants produced by Ducati for the Monster S4RS lineup, belonging to the 2008 model-year. This naked rarity has been in the current owner’s possession for well over a decade, and it got fitted with several pieces of aftermarket paraphernalia during this time.
A two-into-two Termignoni exhaust with carbon fiber silencers replaces the stock pipework, appropriately complemented by an upgraded ECU. In addition, the Monster’s dry clutch was beefed up using a Barnett disc pack and a gold-anodized pressure plate from SpeedyMoto. The ergonomic package comprises new rearsets and a fresh handlebar, all of which were supplied by Rizoma.
Earlier this year, the crankshaft position sensor, fuel lines, and coolant hoses got swapped with youthful alternatives, as were the gauges and battery. What powers the S4RS Tricolore is a liquid-cooled 998cc Testastretta L-twin, featuring 11.4:1 compression and eight desmo valves kept in motion by dual cams.
Accompanied by a six-speed transmission, the fuel-injected mill is capable of delivering up to 130 hp at 9,500 revs per minute. A peak torque output of 77 pound-feet (104 Nm) will be summoned lower down the rpm range, and all this grunt propels a dry weight of 390 pounds (177 kg).
The Monster S4RS can accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just over three seconds, while its top speed is rated at 161 mph (259 kph). For suspension, Ducati’s titan employs 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down Ohlins forks with titanium nitride treatment and a fully-adjustable monoshock. Lastly, braking is made possible by dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs up front and a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) unit out back.
Without going into any other details, we’ll have you know this limited-edition predator is going under the hammer as we speak! The ongoing auction is taking place on Bring a Trailer, with no reserve price and just over 24 hours to go before the bidding deadline of October 24. At the time of this article, you’d be required to spend about seven grand in order to take the lead.
