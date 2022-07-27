Citroen La 2 Deuche Concept Shows What the Ami Could Have Been

The Citroën 2CV was presented in 1948 as an affordable family car. Being cheap is the only thing that connects this veteran with the Ami, an electric “sans permis” that several journalists and car enthusiasts have praised. The designer Jean-Louis Bui probably thinks these two vehicles can have more in common: that is what he proposed with the La 2 Deuche Concept.
These renderings present an interesting mix of these two vehicles from Citroën. It is an electric two-seater that does not require a driver’s license – just like the Ami – with the looks of the iconic postwar car. Even the name is a tribute to the 2CV: Deuche may sound pretty bad in English, but it is an affectionate nickname for the Deux Chevaux – or 2CV in French.
Citroën does not embrace nostalgic design as much as it should, but this is definitely one it should consider. Bui even imagined how these tiny “sans permis” would look like driving around Paris, more specifically on the Champs-Élysées avenue. The rendering shows it belongs there. It would also look great in Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Porto, Lisbon, or any other city where the 2CV was once popular.
If Stellantis is not willing to consider this possibility, small coachbuilding companies could use the Citroën Ami as the platform for such an idea. It would require some investments, but it would be much easier to do than if the Ami had a unibody structure.
The Ami’s steel spaceframe chassis is more flexible and would just require a talented designer – Bui is a strong candidate – and a fierce legal team. Stellantis would not allow such a transformation without a fight. It is fighting Polestar for the logo that seems to have chevrons, which gives a fair idea of what it would do if someone tried to make a profit from one of its most important cars.
If Stellantis liked the idea or at least gave its blessings to someone willing to bring it to life, we know it would drive a lot of interest and attention. Just bear in mind that it would still need to be affordable, like the car it would be based on and the vehicle in which it is inspired. That would be the best tribute a real La 2 Deuche could offer.
