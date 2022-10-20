Remanufactured Crate Engines: Is This Budget-Friendly Option Viable for Your Next Project?

A remanufactured crate engine can be three or four times cheaper than a brand-new one. This makes such powerplants an appealing option for those who are looking to restore or customize their dream rides without spending a fortune. But, is a remanufactured engine worth it?
Before we try to answer that question, let’s delve into the specifics and understand exactly what a remanufactured engine is.
If you have been browsing the world wide web in search of a new powerplant, I’m sure you found countless units that are sensibly cheaper than those produced by Mopar, Chevy, Ford, or any other established crate engine builder. However, all of them feature “refurbished” or “remanufactured” in the description.
Sometimes these two terms are used to describe the same thing, but generally, there’s a big difference, usually reflected by the price. While both are essentially based on used units, a refurbished motor is taken apart, inspected, and its failed components are swapped with functional ones (often used).
A remanufactured engine goes through a far more complex process. After being completely disassembled, thoroughly cleaned, and inspected, the powerplant is restored to factory standards. This means that reused components such as the block and/or crankshaft are carefully measured and re-machined to meet the original specs. Furthermore, components like pistons, rings, valves, lifers, and often cams are replaced with new versions.
A while ago, we covered the BMW M12/13, a race-bread turbocharged inline-four built during the early 1980s. Capable of spitting out up to 1,350 hp, the tiny 1.5-liter is still Formula 1’s most powerful engine.
The mastermind behind this engineering wonder was none other than Paul Rosche. If the name doesn’t sound familiar, he’s the guy behind nearly every performance engine produced by BMW from the 1960s until his retirement in 2000. This includes the McLaren F1’s epic S70/2 V12.
When developing the rabid four-cylinder which was based on the architecture of BMW’s plebian, mass-produced M10, Rosche instructed his team to source M10 blocks from used cars that had covered over 100,000 km (62,137 miles). The idea was that the components were already thoroughly broken in and any casting anomalies could be easily ruled out.
That being said, if you do decide to buy one of these engines, you should know exactly what you’re buying. Make sure you get one that’s marketed by an established rebuilder such as ATK Vege (see the video below) and not one that’s sold by your local garage. In the latter case, you can be easily led to believe that you’re purchasing a remanufactured engine when, in fact, the unit was just cleaned, and partially refurbished with used parts.
Then, you should diligently research the motor. If you’re browsing online, read the whole description to make sure the components that are susceptible to wear have been swapped with new, premium-quality replacements and that those that were kept have been re-machined to factory specs. Moreover, make sure it comes with at least a one-year warranty to make sure that if something fails, you can get it repaired or replaced free of charge.
To conclude, buying a remanufactured crate engine is well worth it as long as you choose one that comes from a reputable company. The warranty might be shorter than what you get for a new Mopar, Chevy, or Ford engine, but the price is a lot more attractive.
