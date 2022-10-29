Maserati Merak: The Bora’s V6-Engined Sibling

Developed in parallel with the V8-engined Bora, the Merak was designed to compete with the likes of the Lamborghini Urraco and Ferrari 308 GT4. But as opposed to its direct rivals, the four-seat sports car penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro at Italdesign came with a V6 powerplant developed by Giulio Alfieri, who is also credited with the 3500 GT and Birdcage series.