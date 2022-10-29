2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Has Barely Been Driven, Might Sell for Twice the Sticker Price

Whenever Hot Wheels announces a new, limited-edition RLC item you just know what's going to happen next. After buying the product for $25, some people will head on over to eBay and list it for $100 or even more. And the fear of missing out has been pushing aspiring collectors to pay extra to get the product they want. Unsurprisingly, you'll notice the same kind of behavior in the real world too.
The sixth generation of the Ford Bronco has entered production just over one year ago, and we all know the endless discussions regarding dealer markups and ridiculous waiting times. The hype is real, and things were about to get even worse with the introduction of the Bronco Raptor.
If you'll access the Bronco configurator on Ford's website, you'll notice that the Raptor starts at $68,500 before tax ($1,595 destination charge). At the beginning of 2022, there were already talks that dealer markups for these cars would reach at least $25,000.
We had a look at BaT's auction history, and it seems that only two Bronco Raptors have been listed and sold so far. The Velocity Blue Metallic one had 64 miles (103 km) on the clock and went for $121,022. Meanwhile, the Shadow Black unit with 127 miles (204 km) went even higher to $130,000.
Now, there's a third vehicle listed on the website and it seems to have already triggered a bidding war. This is also a black car but with just 50 miles (80 km) onboard since it left the factory floor. The total MSRP for this vehicle was $79,780 ($1,595 destination charge included).
It was just recently listed, and there are already eight bids on it. It started at $92,022 but went up to $120,000 in a matter of hours. And there are six more days left until the auction is over. So there's a good chance this is going to set the new BaT record when it comes to Bronco Raptors. But ask yourself this question: is it worth going that far for it?
Let's not forget that a 541-hp Porsche Cayenne Turbo starts at $135,900 before tax ($1,450 destination charge). We're not even going to bring up the 591-hp Audi RS Q8 or the 617-hp BMW X5 M. If that doesn't sound reasonable to you, you'll find that the company selling the Bronco Raptor has provided plenty of photos and a few videos to help you make up your mind on the topic.
