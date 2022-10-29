Collectible 1979 Honda CBX in Near-Perfect Shape Will Set You Back Nearly $30K

Aside from a few cosmetic imperfections that are barely noticeable, this beauty is basically in mint condition.
Among all the cult classics bearing Honda decals or badges, the CBX has to be one of the raddest and most desirable! This is especially true for the exemplars produced before 1981, when the Japanese firm transformed their six-cylinder beast into a sport-tourer. With that being said, let’s dive right in and examine the superb 1979 model shown above.
Having been purchased by the current owner’s father back in ‘86, this crisp-looking CBX stayed with the same family for well over three decades. It now reads approximately 12k miles (19,500 km) on the odo, carrying a replacement six-into-two exhaust system, fresh Dunlop tires, and stainless-steel brake hoses. The bike’s motor oil and brake fluid got flushed about a year ago, and its Keihin carbs have all been refurbished for good measure.
Electrical upgrades come in the forms of Accel spark plug wires and aftermarket ignition coils, as well as a new battery installed in 2021. Finally, the motorcycle saw its fuel petcock swapped with a modern alternative. As far as general specifications go, Honda’s titan features an air-cooled 1,047cc inline-six engine with 24 valves and dual overhead camshafts.
The powerplant has a factory-rated output numbering 105 horses and 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) of torque at the crank. A five-speed gearbox sends this grunt over to the rear hoop, resulting in a quarter-mile time of about 11.4 seconds and speeds of up to 135 mph (217 kph). In addition, the CBX required just 4.6 ticks to reach 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill.
If spending north of $25k on a vintage icon is how you roll, then you’ll be stoked to learn that the specimen we’ve just inspected is going to change hands at no reserve soon. The live auctioning process is happening on Bring a Trailer, where you can register your best offer until the early afternoon of Wednesday, November 2.
