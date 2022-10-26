Immaculate 2006 Ducati Sport 1000 Equipped With Countless Upgrades Could be Yours

Although the numbers on its odometer may be substantial, this Italian treasure still manages to look virtually spotless.
Given how fond the masses seem to be of retro-looking motorcycles nowadays, it baffles us to consider that Ducati’s SportClassic lineup failed to really take off some time ago. The nameplate had all the necessary ingredients to become a successful modern classic, but the public wasn’t quite ready for such stylistic trends at the time of its debut.
Nonetheless, SportClassics went on to become sought-after collectors’ items once people’s appetite for vintage looks reached its apogee. The model had already been discontinued by that point, though, and Ducati never revived it despite all the hype. As such, machines like the Sport 1000 can fetch a very pretty penny on the second-hand market, especially when they’re as pristine as the 2006 variant shown above!
This sexy thing features a myriad of higher-spec components fitted under previous ownership, including a 998R’s Brembo brakes, tubeless Alpina wheels, and PS1000LE-spec Ohlins suspension hardware from the Ducati Performance catalog. In terms of rubber, the Sport 1000 wears a pair of Michelin Power GPs with 2020 date codes, measuring 120/70 at the front and 180/55 at the rear.
Billet rearsets and high-mounted clip-ons make up the bike’s ergonomics package, while an aftermarket license plate holder keeps its rear end looking clutter-free. To unlock some additional grunt, the air-cooled 992cc desmodromic L-twin powering Bologna’s stunner received top-grade velocity stacks, a Power Commander control unit, and two-into-one exhaust pipework from Termignoni.
Rizoma supplied those transparent timing belt covers, and the mods are concluded by an EVR pressure plate and a SpeedyMoto open cover for the clutch. This alluring head-turner is going under the hammer with 16k miles (26,000 km) on the clock, awaiting your bids on Bring a Trailer until Tuesday, November 1. There’s no way of knowing the predetermined reserve price, but what we can tell you is that you’d need $9k to take the lead at this time.
