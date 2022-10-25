2002 Ducati MH900e With 332 Miles Will Make Collectors Go Weak at the Knees

Despite a couple of teeny blemishes, this machine’s overall condition is nothing short of museum-worthy.
British motorcycle racer Mike Hailwood had a career filled with success and memorable moments, but it’s his comeback at the Isle of Man TT in 1978 that people remember best. Piloting what was essentially a race-prepped, heavily-modified Ducati 900SS (built by NCR), Hailwood took first place in the Formula I class after an eleven-year hiatus from two-wheeled motorsports.
Not long after his victory, Ducati rolled out the 900 MHR (Mike Hailwood Replica) in honor of this fabled event, keeping it in production up until 1986. The Italian manufacturer would go on to pay tribute once again many years later, with the release of the limited-edition 2002 MH900e designed by Pierre Terblanche.
Just like the Paul Smart 1000 LE released later on, this rarity was produced in a total of 2,000 units. One such exemplar can be seen in the photo gallery above, and it’s heading to auction at no reserve with 332 miles (534 km) on the odometer! The bidding process is taking place on Bring a Trailer, where Bologna’s gemstone will remain listed until Friday, October 28.
In terms of its technical specs, the MH900e comes equipped with an air- and oil-cooled 904cc L-twin powerhouse. Featuring Marelli EFI componentry, 9.2:1 compression, and four valves moved by a single overhead cam, this desmodromic titan is good for up to 75 ponies and 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of torque at the crank. A six-speed gearbox feeds its grunt to the rear chain-driven wheel.
The whole procedure can ultimately result in a quarter-mile time of 11.9 seconds and speeds of up to 133 mph (215 kph). Stopping power is provided by 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating rotors up front and a fixed 220 mm (8.7-inch) module out back. For suspension-related activities, Bologna’s treasure makes use of 43 mm (1.7-inch) inverted Showa forks and a piggyback shock absorber from Sachs.
