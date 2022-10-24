1974 Kawasaki H1 Mach III Looks Seriously Arresting After an Exhaustive Restoration

Even if its larger H2 Mach IV sibling might’ve gained more popularity, this bad boy was a force to be reckoned with for sure.
The 1974 Kawasaki H1 Mach III you’re seeing here was bought by its present-day owner back in 2014, and it went on to experience a thorough refurbishment inside out. Since the motorcycle’s bodywork had been repainted right before it changed hands, the overhaul was mainly addressed to the mechanical side of things.
Both wheels were rebuilt with youthful spokes as part of the refurbishment, while the forks received new dust boots and oil seals. A retrofitted hydraulic steering damper helps keep the Kawi stable at speeds, and plentiful grip is provided by Avon Roadrider tires that measure 90/90 up north and 110/90 out back.
No expense was spared when it came to freshening up the Mach III’s power source, which is now equipped with oversized Wiseco pistons and a modern crankshaft. The connecting rods, seals, and bearings have all been replaced during the makeover, with revamped carbs providing an optimal ratio of air and fuel.
Topping things off is a Pingel high-flow fuel petcock, along with a replacement drive chain, newer sprockets, and upgraded clutch hardware. As for the bike’s fundamentals, its grunt originates from a two-stroke triple equipped with Mikuni VM28 inhalers. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox, and it can unleash up to 60 hp at 7,500 spins per minute.
With this force at its disposal, Kawasaki’s vintage phenom can achieve low twelves on the quarter-mile and continue accelerating to a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph). Telescopic forks and twin preload-adjustable shocks take care of suspension duties, while braking is handled by a single disc up north and a drum out back.
This stunning ‘74 MY H1 Mach III is preparing to change hands at auction as we speak, and you may feel free to register your bids until Thursday, October 27. The auctioning process is taking place on Bring a Trailer, where a total of six bidders have shown their interest thus far. Among their offers, the highest one amounts to $4,200 for the time being.
