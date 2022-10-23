This RWB 964 Carrera 2 Is Nakai-san's First Porsche 911 Targa Build, Now It Can Be Yours

Akira Nakai needs no introduction, but did you know that his first Porsche 911 Targa build is chassis number WP0BB2960MS440333 in the featured clip and photo gallery? Modified by the legend himself in 2014 for a client in Los Angeles, the boxer-engined sports car is now available to purchase on Bring a Trailer, with five days of bidding left on this one-off machine.
Currently located in Portland, the Neunelfer is rocking a clean history report and a clean title in the name of a Montana LLC. The odometer currently reads 141,215 miles (227,264 kilometers), but actual mileage remains a mystery.
It shouldn’t be a problem, though, given how clean the undercarriage and engine bay are. Offered on dealer consignment with recent service records, the 964-generation 911 is fitted with Grand Prix White bolt-on fenders and lower bodywork, custom bumpers, and a fiberglass rear deck lid.
The black-finished roof panel is complemented by a black-finished bar. Dual exhaust outlets, a tow loop, black headlight rings, and bronze-finished wheels mounted with Pirelli rubber boots also need to be mentioned. The fronts and rears measure 265/35 by 315/30 by 18 inches, and behind them, you’ll find ventilated rotors and black-painted calipers. KW V3 coilovers help lower the ride, and the Racing Dynamic front strut brace provides a bit of extra stiffness. The seller notes that the tie-rod ends were replaced, shifter linkage was replaced, and front bumper was repaired earlier this month.
For extra peace of mind, the air conditioning system was recharged with R134a refrigerant in preparation for the sale. What’s more, the speedometer was repaired, drive belts replaced, oil changed, valves adjusted, and RSA engine mounts fitted. Equipped with RS-like door panels, Porsche-branded floor mats, an Alpine head unit connected to a JL Audio amplifier and Focal speakers, as well as a MOMO Mod 07 three-spoke steering wheel, the German sports car further sweetens the deal with a Fabspeed exhaust.
Originally equipped with a Blaupunkt radio and cassette player, the 964-generation 911 is currently going for $109,640 after no fewer than five offers. The Bring a Trailer auction ends Friday, October 28th, at 9:55 PM.
