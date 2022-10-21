A $312K Special U.S.-Only Package for the 911 GT3 RS Is Available for Selected Customers

Since one-offs don’t come cheap, expect a hefty price tag: $312,550 – add a $1,450 processing, handling, and delivery fee to that amount - will get the buyers some exclusive details, setting their cars apart from other 911 GT3 RS tribute-paying vehicle. By comparison, a standard 2023 911 GT3 RS (non-tributary variants) cost “just” $ 223,800 (but the $1,450 fee still applies).
First off, to get the “Tribute to Carrera RS Package”, the customer must have an existing 911 GT3 RS allocation through a U.S. Porsche dealership. The special offer tops off the Weissach Package of the 911 GT3 RS with magnesium wheels (in Python Green), contrasting the High Gloss Black brake calipers.
Valve stem caps (with the same Python Green color on the scripting), bespoke license plate frames, a custom car cover, and key caps in (you guessed it!) Python Green – all exclusive to the U.S. market. And since it’s a time-telling tribute tale, the timepiece tics the treat – a Porsche Design watch with a white bezel, green (yes, Python Green) winding rotor (shaped like the magnesium GT3 RS wheel), and a matching stitchwork on the strap.
Subtle interior details differentiate the U.S. Tribute to Carrera RS Package cars from their counterparts: “deviated stitching in green, illuminated doorsill guards with “Tribute to Carrera RS” script, a center console lid embossed with the “RS” logo and keys painted in white.”
The latest GT3 RS is the ultimate 911 to date – and the 6:49.328 lap time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife is the solid ground on which that German automotive statement stands tall. A four-liter free-breathing flat-six boxer revs to 9,000 rpm and sends all 518 bhp (525 PS) to the rear wheels (the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission is the middleman that negotiates this ICE transaction).
The first 911 GT3 RS to sport active aerodynamics, the "Tribute to Carrera RS"-equipped supercar generates north of 900 lbs. (408 kg) of downforce at 124 mph (200 kph). Keep the pedal down and, by the time the car splits the air at 177 mph (285 kph), the force equals the weight t of a Porsche 356 A (1,895 lbs, or 860 kg). That’s more than half the GT3 RS’ own weight of 3,268 lbs. (1,482 kg). The top speed is 184 mph (296 kph), and zero-to-sixty (0-97 kph) reads three seconds flat.
At the receiving end of this tributary exercise in motoring excellence sits the 1972 RS version of the original 911. Top of the German heap half a century ago, the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 came with Viper Green graphics and wheels as stock.
fastest sports car”, the Carrera 911 RS 2.7 had the first spot in the German manufacturer’s power ratings: 207 bhp (210 PS) at 6,300 rpm. Newly-introduced aerodynamic tests in the wind tunnel made the 2,7-liter flat-six RS an icon, by slamming the duck-tail spoiler for stability. With this addition, the lightweight RS - 2,149 lbs (975 kg) – reached 150 mph (241 kph), and stopped the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph timer) after 5.6 seconds
