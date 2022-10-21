Raw, Untamed RWB Porsche 993 Restomod Has Digitally Inked Gold Concave Wheels

When the 993-series first appeared on the market in early 1994, few enthusiasts even knew this was the swan song for the air-cooled Porsche 911 era.
The 993 marked a much-needed break from the iconic 964 series, and Porsche almost turned a blank page on the legendary 911 with the vastly different and improved new generation. It was the first time a 911 got a six-speed gearbox, and just like its predecessors, it was derived into many glorious versions, from Carrera to GT2 or Turbo S and from Targa to Speedster or Turbo Cabriolet.
Alas, none of them dared to cross the craziness threshold. No worries, though, as diehard fans should know that no Porsche 993-series 911 was harmed during the making of this raw, untamed RWB-style slammed and widebody restomod that even comes with digitally inked gold concave wheels.
Instead, this is the artsy digital work of Andreas Richter, a virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, who has decided to get down to ‘ruining’ his “most favorite Porsche” for the twentieth entry into his version of the famed ‘Inktober’ challenge. This time around, he is way closer to the initial drawing and inking desiderates than ever before – and still manages to make this Porsche look completely bonkers and out of this world.
Well, that atmosphere is not hard to achieve, considering the exposed technical components, the thoroughly slammed attitude, the RWB-style exotic widebody aerodynamic kit, as well as the crazy transformation of those Yokohama Advan wheels. Those deep-dish rims are a piece of art and style all on their own, frankly, especially in this super-concave gold form!
As for what motivates this Porsche 993 RWB restomod, do we even need to know the details from the author when it already triggers an imagination overload even when standing still, and anyone can easily select their perfect powertrain option?
