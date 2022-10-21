Widebody 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Sits Digitally Lowered on Big, Fresh Wheels

Everyone only talks about Dodge’s decision to do a ‘Last Call’ with the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger for their final 2023 model year production. But how about the rest of the lineup?
Well, at least as far as the current 2022MY is concerned, that one is not too big as it only consists of the aforementioned pony/muscle coupe and sedan, plus the three-row family SUV option, aka the Durango. And the latter is not particularly enticing right now, as opposed to the 2023 model year when the absolute hoot of a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is scheduled to return.
Oh yeah, the little 2023 Dodge Hornet is also programmed to arrive, but of course, everyone only has eyes for the big, brawny, Hemi-powered SUV. Even across the virtual realm, it seems. Over there, Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master better known as kelsonik on social media, probably thinks that now is the right CGI time to fiddle with the three-row monster of ICE SUVs.
This CGI expert is not exactly passionate about the Americana side of the automotive industry, as we have seen him mostly play with European and Asian brands. Alas, this virtual take on a U.S.-born model does warrant its five minutes of digital fame, even though all the changes might seem pretty subtle, at first sight. The author probably wanted to keep close to the OEM looks as much as possible, as there is not even his usual CGI ‘Shadow Line’ treatment to speak of.
Instead, the virtual artist wanted to attract our attention toward the 710-hp 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8-equipped three-row SUV with potential factory improvements. So, just like the Challenger and Charger, the Durango SRT Hellcat, too, gets an inconspicuous widebody aero kit treatment with wider wheel arches and a little lip spoiler plus side add-ons. Additionally, there is also a beefier set of new wheels, larger red-painted brake calipers, and a slightly lowered suspension setup.
