EV Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Has Blown Hemi V8 Swap Cause ICE Will Survive in CGI

Dodge has issued the ‘Last Call’ (aka seven special editions) for its ICE-powered Challenger and Charger models. Even more so, it has also painted the EV way forward.
So, unless you have been living under a Moon rock or something, you – as an automotive enthusiast – already know that after the 2023 model year Dodge will cease production of its ICE-powered Challenger and Charger model lines. The future is sustainable, as well as muscly yet EV, according to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept preview.
Of course, not everyone is happy about that. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm. The former dwellers have two options – eat or spit out their discontent by way of accepting what Stellantis has imposed or flocking to the Blue Oval ranks and adopting a 2024 Ford Mustang with the EcoBoost or Coyote V8.
The latter, meanwhile, because they are virtual automotive artists, can at least do something CGI about it. Such was recently the case with Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, who is adamant in expressing his opinions about the ICE vs. EV wars.
As such, he took the ‘Banshee’ EV (that is how he refers to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, a nod to the 800-volt propulsion system) and morphed it back into a proper V8 muscle car. But that was not all, as his manifesto vision is expressed not just on the car’s body but also all around the digital background.
Alas, do not hold it against the author, as he also tried to implement some Need for Speed Unbound street art inspiration into the mix and did all that alongside a massive Blown Hemi V8 swap! Well, that is certainly not going to be considered a virtual understatement. But we also need to know your opinion. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or are we better off with the real-world EV muscle car?
Of course, not everyone is happy about that. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm. The former dwellers have two options – eat or spit out their discontent by way of accepting what Stellantis has imposed or flocking to the Blue Oval ranks and adopting a 2024 Ford Mustang with the EcoBoost or Coyote V8.
The latter, meanwhile, because they are virtual automotive artists, can at least do something CGI about it. Such was recently the case with Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, who is adamant in expressing his opinions about the ICE vs. EV wars.
As such, he took the ‘Banshee’ EV (that is how he refers to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, a nod to the 800-volt propulsion system) and morphed it back into a proper V8 muscle car. But that was not all, as his manifesto vision is expressed not just on the car’s body but also all around the digital background.
Alas, do not hold it against the author, as he also tried to implement some Need for Speed Unbound street art inspiration into the mix and did all that alongside a massive Blown Hemi V8 swap! Well, that is certainly not going to be considered a virtual understatement. But we also need to know your opinion. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or are we better off with the real-world EV muscle car?