Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Suddenly Feels Like a Proper GT After Light Digital Touches

Rolls-Royce just unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle, the long-awaited Spectre, and the company immediately cooked up a brand-new automotive niche for it.
They proudly dubbed it the “world’s first Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé.” And also said they did not imagine it as the proud follow-up for their modern Wraith nameplate but rather the spiritual successor to the company’s Phantom Coupé. Naturally, the world went crazy over it, even though the first customer cars will only be delivered starting with the fourth quarter of 2023, so around a year from now.
Frankly, they might have reasoning since the Spectre EV kind of eschews Wraith’s grand tourer credentials in favor of something posher and probably even less nimble. No worries, though, as we already said the world has gone crazy over this inaugural battery-powered Rolls. And that is valid both across the virtual artist and aftermarket realms.
But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of GT-style examples. The first one is arriving courtesy of the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, who thinks that BMW’s new flagship split-headlight style does not befit the Spectre EV. So, unlike the OEM version, his imagined Rolls EV packs a normal set of ritzy LED highlights where the DLRs used to stand, while the latter were relegated to a lateral, vertical position.
Plus, the Spectre also gets a two-tone atmosphere to make it a proper GT. But just in case this is not exactly your cup of digital tea, no worries, as we have virtual cookies to go along with it. Just like their rivals from AL13 Wheels, Brixton Forged has gone down the digital path with help from a mysterious pixel master entitled Gabe from CarLifestyle.
And his wishful thinking project plays the Brixton LX series forged wheels on top of a fully customized two-tone black-and-crimson Rolls-Royce Spectre that also comes out of the CGI closet dressed up with an aerodynamic kit! So, are these Spectre GTs cool or not?
