Modern-Day Dodge Charger Becomes More Muscly, Digital Coupe Design Suits It Like a Glove

The Dodge Charger is back as a two-door muscle car, and it looks better than ever. However, if you paid attention to the title, then you know that what we’re dealing with here is nothing but a mere rendering.
Sending Nissan GT-R Nismo vibes, due to the white finish, and black and red accents, and with the rear quarter panels looking somewhat similar to those of the BMW M4 Coupe, the two-door Dodge Charger is the work of tuningcar_ps on Instagram.
Curious about what’s new? Well, first of all, deleting the rear doors means that the front ones are a bit bigger, which facilitates ingress and egress for those sitting at the back. The rear fenders have increased in size, and there are new three-quarter windows too.
By the looks of it, this digital illustration portrays the Dodge Charger with a slightly shorter wheelbase, which would obviously affect the legroom for rear seat occupants, but would also make it a bit more maneuverable around corners. It also rides closer to the ground and has fatter wheel arches at the front and rear. Filling them are the new alloys, with a larger diameter than the OEM ones.
The rear bumper has been tweaked, especially on each side of the new diffuser, which looks sportier. It still has cutouts for the dual exhaust tips, and these have a bigger diameter. The underbody attachments, at the front, sides, and rear, with a red finish, were added during the image editing process, and the same goes for the three-piece ducktail spoiler that has more meat on it.
Providing additional contrast to the rest of the car are the red emblems on the front fenders and the ‘SRT’ badge on the trunk lid. The ‘Dodge’ logo is still finished in black, and the rear lighting units carry over without any updates.
