Two-Tone Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Rides Ominously Low on Matching Forgiatos

Sacramento is certainly not far away from Los Angeles (they’re less than 400 miles/644 km apart). So, no wonder the vehicle specialists from Diamond Autosport appreciate the regional forged wheel successes.
Forgiato Designs has certainly cornered the high-end forged wheel market, according to some. That should not come as a surprise to custom vehicle aficionados, though. After all, they have something for everyone. From European exotics to vintage American rides, and from hi-risers to the latest luxury ride. And even for EVs, naturally, as those are becoming the latest rage.
Thus, we have come to suspect that whenever Diamond Autosport has a neat build project to showcase on social media, Forgiato is also somehow involved. With matching flair, we might add. Based on the latest glossy and matte example. What we have here is a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Somewhat of a rather old sedan, but one that’s viciously fast and aggressive.
Well, no wonder its Challenger sibling took the sports car crown from Blue Oval’s Mustang, right? As these two share the same Hellcat soul, one could say that a Charger is just a four-door extension of the classic Mopar craziness. Anyway, something with more than 700 ponies on tap is certainly anything but subtle, right?
Now, with a little help from the aftermarket specialists, the Charger looks as fresh as recently squeezed lemonade. Oh, we should not discuss drinks here, as those would probably get spilled after the first burnout. Luckily, this Hellcat is standing still.
And it did so long enough for everyone to appreciate the crimson-and-black mashup, the lowered stance, as well as the neatly-matching red/black Forgiato wheels. As always, the one beef we have about this ride is that way too little context is provided... So, we have no idea about the wheel size, or why exactly they went with the delicious glossy red and matte black combination!
