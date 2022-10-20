VW Passat Variant B3 Thinks It’s the Perfect Grocery Getter When Acting All R32 GT-R

For some people, the globally renowned ‘Inktober’ challenge is not just the right time to improve their inking and drawing skills, but also a fully-fledged sting to showcase their 3D skills.
Remember, to partake in the challenge, one must create something every single day, all month long. So, I have to confess my profound admiration for Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar. visual_ (now richter.cgi) on social media, who has decided to get down to CGI business for ‘Inktober.’
Currently, we are sitting on top (figuratively, since his artwork is embedded at the bottom of the page) of his nineteenth 3D apparition for ‘Inktober,’ and he is not showing any signs of fatigue or that he might miss a day from the challenge. Kudos, especially since he recently started to become more experimental with stuff like a 2JZ-swapped 1932 Ford Hot Rod that flaunted cool spacey vibes, even if NASA could have easily reported that ‘Houston might have a problem.’
Now, he firmly stepped into the CGI mashup territory, even if at first sight you would not even guess who was hiding behind the R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R station wagon attire. Alas, after the author said that he “finally got the shopping list on the grocery getter,” the contemporary late 1980s-early 1990s VW Passat Variant B3 also stepped out of the CGI closet.
To be fair, we did check out the hashtags to make sure we got the CGI mashup heroes right. As for the Inktober estate, this Skyline B3 GT-R Variant sure has an ample grocery list, as far as aftermarket outlets are concerned. The looks are, of course, debatable – to each their own, and we are not going to stand against anyone thinking this could never be their CGI cup of tea.
Alas, while beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, that fan comment about this being a 1,000-hp vintage sports wagon is certainly something we can second without even thinking!
