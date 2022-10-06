Caddy Escalade-V Battles Hummer EV, Ford Lightning in Supercharged vs. EV Brawl

The Fast Lane Studios, from the folks who brought us TFL, includes a lot of YouTube channels, and one dedicated (mostly) to electric vehicles could not have been missed from their news party.
So, they mostly dabble on TFLEV with stuff that has exclusive battery power, such as the new Audi e-tron GT, Mercedes-Benz EQE, or the stylish Genesis GV60. But since they are Americans living in the United States, there is also loads of pickup truck content, in the form of GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and Ford F-150 Lightning, of course. But they also love to dabble with SUVs, as proven by their other channels. Thus, for the latest feature, they invited the mighty 682-horsepower 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V behemoth to tag along.
It was not brought there just for the sake of its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 sound, though. Even if that might be enough to shame the GMC Hummer EV and Ford F-150 Lightning that were also present for the feature, as far as the audio contest is concerned. Instead, the humongous full-size luxury SUV stood calmly and watched as the latter two went for an unprepped quarter-mile pass to see who the EV boss is.
By the way, the disparity (price-wise, then 1,000 hp versus 452 hp) between the run-of-the-mill F-150 Lightning and the humongous, expensive, plus hefty GMC Hummer EV is mind-boggling. But they dragged them, nonetheless. And with Nathan in the Ford and Roman in the GMC, they did not even level out on the weight (no pun intended), since the Hummer EV is almost incredibly heavy. Anyway, with more than twice the power, it quickly pulled ahead, managing a 12.31s (at 105 mph/169 kph) pass.
Then, onto the main supercharged vs. EV event, where the Caddy Escalade-V was pitted against the massive battery-powered monster. Well, on the one hand, the big SUV sounds marvelous, and on the other, the EV just tears up the pavement, sending flying debris into the Escalade-V that was at least two or three car lengths behind. The supercharged versus EV case is now settled, right?
