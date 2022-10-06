Hummer EV Shows Its Muscles in Front of Rivian R1T at the Charging Station

Two of the newest and most spectacular electric pickups were filmed near a charging station in Newport, Oregon. One person felt they were in an exceptional situation, so to speak, and filmed the moment a Hummer EV and a Rivian R1T meet.
Considering the size, you could say that the Hummer shows some muscle against the Rivian, but the R1T also has enough qualities to make you turn your head when you see it on the street.
Although the video that appeared on Reddit is quite simple, the fact that these are two very new models is the element that makes it interesting to watch. Rivian just pulls out of his parking spot, and the Hummer moves in its place.
The Hummer name returned in 2022 as an all-electric sub-brand of GMC, and the Hummer was resurrected as a pickup. With up to 1,000 horsepower and three electric motors, it's a real beast on the road. It offers an estimated range of 329 miles on a charge and jumps from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds.The Hummer EV has removable roof panels, an optional adjustable air suspension, and four-wheel steering, all of which should make it fun to drive off-road.
The Rivian R1T, on the other hand, is an all-electric pick-up with a futuristic look. It has one more motor than the Hummer EV, and all four electric motors give it lightning-fast acceleration: 0-60 mph in about 3 seconds. Quad-motor system that delivers 800 horsepower and 900 ft-lbs of torque. The battery in offers an estimated range of 314 miles.
From our point of view, even if Hummer wins more points for size and brand power, being a famous brand Rivian brings fresh air to the electric car category, in a segment where only Tesla Cybertruck has exceptionally attracted attention.