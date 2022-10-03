2023 Cadillac Escalade-V ESV Dreams About Riding on 30-Inch Wheels

The latest-generation Cadillac Escalade is so big that even ridiculous wheel sizes look almost normal on it. Only this isn’t the usual Escalade, but the hot V variant, in the long wheelbase configuration known as the ESV, and you shouldn’t be too judgmental about it, for a very good reason.
What could that reason possibly be? Well, it’s not real for one, as it came to life in the hands of 412donklife on Instagram, who manipulated its pixels to give it a new stance that makes it worthy of a rap video.
Filling the wheel arches are the 30-inch alloys that were digitally shod in ultra-thin rubber. The wheels bear Forgiato center caps, as they came from their collection, and have an unusual pattern that works with the silver finish, contrasted by a few black accents, of this big boy.
Shown to the world earlier this year, the Cadillac Escalade-V is available in both standard, and long wheelbase flavors. Setting the ‘V’ apart from the rest of the range are the new front and rear bumpers, black grille, bespoke 22-inch wheels that are limited to this model, Brembo brakes with red calipers, and a few other features. Stiffer rear springs are on deck too, alongside the Air Ride Adaptive suspension, and new Magnetic Ride Control dampers.
As for the engine, it is very similar to the one powering the CT5-V Blackwing. You are looking at a 6.2-liter V8, with a 2.65-liter supercharger strapped to it. The mill churns out 682 hp and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque, and the Escalade-V has this part to thank for becoming the most powerful production Caddy ever. Curious about the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint? That would be 4.4 seconds, and the quarter-mile is a 12.7-second affair, the GM-owned luxury car brand says, with a 110 mph (177 kph) exit speed.
