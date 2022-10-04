People Are Putting Cadillac Escalades on 30-Inch Wheels Now

Due to the SUVs massive size, the 22-inch wheels offered as standard on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade are a bit on the small side. Thus, certain owners have gone for something a bit bigger, and a small fraction have chosen the over-the-top proposals from the aftermarket world.
Case in point, meet one Cadillac Escalade, from the fifth generation, which looks like a horseless carriage. The oversized wheels measure 30 inches in diameter, have an eight double-spoke pattern, visible rivets, and a white finish, similar to the pearl film wrapped around the body of the SUV.
A quick look at the center caps will reveal the company behind them, and that is Forgiato. And if you have a déjà vu feel, then you have probably stumbled upon another Cadillac Escalade, rendered out earlier this week, in the hot ‘V’ configuration, which also had a set of 30-inch alloys. However, due to the different design, the shoes on that one looked a bit better, this writer thinks.
As a reminder, it is the V that one should go for if they’re on the lookout for a brand-new Escalade, as it is Cadillac’s most powerful production model ever. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine develops 682 hp and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.4 seconds. For such a big boy, the Escalade-V, whose mill is very similar to the one found under the hood of the CT5-V Blackwing, is very agile down the quarter-mile, which takes 12.7 seconds, at 110 mph (177 kph).
Pricing for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V kicks off at $149,695, before destination, dealer fees, and options. The most affordable variant is the Luxury, and it carries an MSRP of $79,795. The Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, and Sport Platinum can be had from $88,595, $91,595, $106,095, and $106,095 respectively.
A quick look at the center caps will reveal the company behind them, and that is Forgiato. And if you have a déjà vu feel, then you have probably stumbled upon another Cadillac Escalade, rendered out earlier this week, in the hot ‘V’ configuration, which also had a set of 30-inch alloys. However, due to the different design, the shoes on that one looked a bit better, this writer thinks.
As a reminder, it is the V that one should go for if they’re on the lookout for a brand-new Escalade, as it is Cadillac’s most powerful production model ever. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine develops 682 hp and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.4 seconds. For such a big boy, the Escalade-V, whose mill is very similar to the one found under the hood of the CT5-V Blackwing, is very agile down the quarter-mile, which takes 12.7 seconds, at 110 mph (177 kph).
Pricing for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V kicks off at $149,695, before destination, dealer fees, and options. The most affordable variant is the Luxury, and it carries an MSRP of $79,795. The Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, and Sport Platinum can be had from $88,595, $91,595, $106,095, and $106,095 respectively.