Ford Adds to F-150 Lightning Range and Options and… the Price

Ford's popular F-150 Lightning order banks will re-open on Thursday, August 11th, with added improvements and additional options for vehicles built beginning this fall.
For starters, F-150 Lightning pickups with the Pro, XLT, and Lariat trim with the standard range battery will see a slight 4% bump in the EPA-estimated range from 230 miles (370 km) to 240 miles (386 km).
There will be ten color options for customers to choose from, with two new colors added and three removed. In are the Avalanche Gray and Azure Gray metallic tri-coat, while Atlas Blue, Ice Blue Silver, and Smoked Quartz Metallic will not be offered on models built this fall.
Ford has added a new trademarked feature that automatically controls steering, throttle, and brake inputs to make hitching trailers easier called Pro Trailer Hitch Assist. Touted as industry-first technology, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist comes standard with the Tow Technology Package on Pro, XLT, and Lariat trims. On certain Lariat trims and the Platinum trim models, the new offering is standard.
Police-grade heavy-duty cloth front seats, built-in steel intrusion plates, and available roof-mounted LED warning beacons in the new Ford Pro Special Service Vehicle Package will be available on F-150 Lightning Pro models for fleet customers.
Now for the bad news, Ford is adjusting the MSRP of the F-150 Lightning for the first time since the pickup's introduction in May of 2021. Citing significant material cost increases and other factors of production, the increase will only be applied to new orders taken beginning Thursday.
“Current order holders awaiting delivery are not impacted by these price adjustments,” Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Model e, said. “We’ve announced pricing ahead of re-opening order banks so our reservation holders can make an informed decision around ordering a Lightning.”
F-150 Lightning reservation holders who had been invited to order and chose to extend their reservation because their vehicle specifications were not available will receive a private offer for the upcoming ordering period. It is not clear if Ford will honor the MSRP for those customers.
The new F-150 Lightning MSRP excludes any additional charges and is as follows:
-Pro $46,974 (46,001 euro)
-XLT $59,474 (58,243 euro)
-XLT High $68,474 (67,054 euro)
-XLT High / Extended Range $80,974 (79,295 euro)
-Lariat $74,474 (72,929 euro)
-Lariat Extended Range $85,974 (84,184 euro)
-Platinum Extended Range $96,874 (94,857 euro)
There will be ten color options for customers to choose from, with two new colors added and three removed. In are the Avalanche Gray and Azure Gray metallic tri-coat, while Atlas Blue, Ice Blue Silver, and Smoked Quartz Metallic will not be offered on models built this fall.
Ford has added a new trademarked feature that automatically controls steering, throttle, and brake inputs to make hitching trailers easier called Pro Trailer Hitch Assist. Touted as industry-first technology, Pro Trailer Hitch Assist comes standard with the Tow Technology Package on Pro, XLT, and Lariat trims. On certain Lariat trims and the Platinum trim models, the new offering is standard.
Police-grade heavy-duty cloth front seats, built-in steel intrusion plates, and available roof-mounted LED warning beacons in the new Ford Pro Special Service Vehicle Package will be available on F-150 Lightning Pro models for fleet customers.
Now for the bad news, Ford is adjusting the MSRP of the F-150 Lightning for the first time since the pickup's introduction in May of 2021. Citing significant material cost increases and other factors of production, the increase will only be applied to new orders taken beginning Thursday.
“Current order holders awaiting delivery are not impacted by these price adjustments,” Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Model e, said. “We’ve announced pricing ahead of re-opening order banks so our reservation holders can make an informed decision around ordering a Lightning.”
F-150 Lightning reservation holders who had been invited to order and chose to extend their reservation because their vehicle specifications were not available will receive a private offer for the upcoming ordering period. It is not clear if Ford will honor the MSRP for those customers.
The new F-150 Lightning MSRP excludes any additional charges and is as follows:
-Pro $46,974 (46,001 euro)
-XLT $59,474 (58,243 euro)
-XLT High $68,474 (67,054 euro)
-XLT High / Extended Range $80,974 (79,295 euro)
-Lariat $74,474 (72,929 euro)
-Lariat Extended Range $85,974 (84,184 euro)
-Platinum Extended Range $96,874 (94,857 euro)