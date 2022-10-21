Ford Falcon GT Reinvention Is No Crown Victoria, but a Virtual 4-Door Mustang 5.0

When it appeared in North America, the Ford Falcon was the original compact car from the Detroit Three, and it only lasted from 1960 to the 1970 model years.
It was the unibody little sibling to the full-size Ford Galaxie sedan, and it mirrored the latter’s massive roster of body styles. Alas, that did not save it from an untimely demise, as it was soon followed by the original Ford Maverick compact car – which now lives in the form of a unibody pickup truck.
Meanwhile, over in Australia, the Ford Falcon was actually a fully-fledged full-size car series that was also born around the same time (1960, as opposed to 1959) and quickly spawned a cult following that helped it endure across seven generations up until 2016.
Naturally, the nameplate is still beloved by many, both in the real world and across the digital realm. As far as the latter is concerned, here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle with our CGI reinvention dreams and is now trying to bring back the Falcon nameplate. But, as always, there is also a big catch.
So, instead of trying to revive the classic North American version according to contemporary design patterns or taking the Australian model and picking up from where he left off, the pixel master decided to piggyback on the all-new, seventh-generation (S650) ‘Stang and make it a performance four-door. Thus, witness the (re)birth of the Ford Falcon GT sedan on the CGI underpinnings of the Coyote V8-equipped Ford Mustang 5.0.
Well, this would certainly make it a great virtual companion to the author’s previous 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Wagon, which was dreamt of not long ago as the touring track option for racers with big families (or lots of spare parts). But, in the end, does it get our CGI hall pass or not?
